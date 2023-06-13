Fraserburgh pupils looking forward to ‘making new friends’ in multi-million-pound schools merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh pupils looking forward to ‘making new friends’ in multi-million-pound schools merger

The new primary school will have capacity for 450 pupils and could welcome youngsters by autumn 2025.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
St Andrews Primary School in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
St Andrews Primary School in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Plans to merge two Fraserburgh primary schools and relocate them to a new £18 million state-of-the-art facility have taken a step forward.

Aberdeenshire Council has been working on a proposal to join Fraserburgh North and St Andrews schools together since 2014.

Plans for the new multi-million pound primary school, to be built next to Fraserburgh Academy, were approved back in 2021.

The new state-of-the-art school will be constructed next to Fraserburgh Academy. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The new facility will have capacity for 450 pupils and could welcome youngsters by autumn 2025.

A public consultation on the merger was launched in December and ended in February.

What did pupils and staff have to say about the merger?

As part of the consultation, staff and pupils at both schools as well as Fraserburgh Academy were asked for their opinions.

Most of the primary children were positive about the move to a new building and said it would allow them to make new friends.

Fraserburgh North Primary School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

But, worries were raised that young people at the academy could bully the younger children or influence them to take up bad habits such as smoking.

However Aberdeenshire Council has stated that measures would be taken to prevent any potential issues like these from cropping up.

They even said there is the potential for the academy pupils to “become positive role models” for their new neighbours.

‘Another step along the journey’ for Fraserburgh school merger

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee received an update on the plans today.

Chairwoman Doreen Mair noted there had been some reservations from staff as they were worried they would lose the “homely atmosphere” of their schools.

However, she said that was “turned around” following a joint visit to another new school in the area.

Fraserburgh councillor Seamus Logan said he “strongly” welcomed the update on the merger of Fraserburgh North and St Andrews schools. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Fraserburgh councillor Seamus Logan said it was a “red letter day” for the town, and he hailed the the latest update as “another step along the journey” for the long-running project.

Fellow ward member James Adams also welcomed the report.

He said: “The school estate at Fraserburgh is ageing and it’s been quite a while since we’ve had anything new and positive.”

A final decision on the merger will be determined in September.

What will the new Fraserburgh school look like?

Meanwhile, concept designs for the new school will be available to view next week.

Aberdeenshire Council will hold a drop-in session at Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre on Thursday from 4-7pm.

Members of the public are invited along to see what the new facility could look like and learn more about the proposal.

Designs of the new school will be available to view at Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre next week. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

It is also expected to have a therapy room, quiet area and sensory room, along with a multi-use games area, outdoor learning spaces and garden.

The new school will be kitted out with the latest technology to ensure youngsters have full access to digital learning.

What will happen to Fraserburgh school staff following the merger?

Other sites for the school were considered including Kessockbank and Memsie, the JIC building on Albert Street and the current school sites.

But these were subsequently ruled out.

Pupils at St Andrews Primary School welcomed the merger with Fraserburgh North School. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Teaching and support staff will transfer over to the new school but just one head teacher will be appointed.

The new school’s name and uniform will be chosen at a later stage with pupils and the local community to be involved in the discussions.

Public consultation launched on proposed Fraserburgh school merger

