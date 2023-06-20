‘Do as much research as you can’ warns police after Peterhead resident loses £500 in puppy deposit scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Do as much research as you can’ warns police after Peterhead resident loses £500 in puppy deposit scam

After arranging collection for the pup, the seller never showed up and deleted their Facebook account.

By Lauren Taylor
The resident was trying to give a French bulldog a good home. Image: Police Scotland.
Police have issued a fresh warning about online deposit scams after a Peterhead resident was conned out of £500 trying to rehome a pup online.

The resident was trying to buy a French bulldog advertised for rehoming on Facebook marketplace.

They were sent photographs and video of the pup from the seller, who implied a loving and suitable home for the dog was more important than the rehoming fee of £500.

The buyer felt they could offer the dog a good home and agreed on the price.

Arrangements were made to collect the pup after the buyer sent money via a transfer app. However, the seller never turned up, and their Facebook account was subsequently deleted.

Last month, a resident in Moray was scammed out of £1,000 even after doing diligent research and leaving their contact information with the breeder on their “official-looking website”.

The police have warned people not to send money without seeing the puppy or kitten, and urge them to do “as much research” as they can on the breeder.

North-east crime reduction officer Richard Russell said: “Be mindful of paying upfront for puppies or kittens you’ve never met. Scammers will often send photos or videos, persuading potential pet owners to make a deposit or full payment in advance.

“They might also ask for further funds to cover ‘unforeseen costs’ such as pet insurance or vaccinations after they’ve made the initial payment.”

PC Russell says scammers may also offer incentives to persuade people, including puppy packs or free insurance.

“Do not send money without seeing the puppy or kitten,” he stressed. “You should see the puppy in its own environment interacting with its mother. ”

To find out more about buying a puppy, visit The Kennel Club website.

