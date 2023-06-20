‘Do as much research as you can’ warns police after Peterhead resident loses £500 in puppy deposit scam

Police have issued a fresh warning about online deposit scams after a Peterhead resident was conned out of £500 trying to rehome a pup online.

The resident was trying to buy a French bulldog advertised for rehoming on Facebook marketplace.

They were sent photographs and video of the pup from the seller, who implied a loving and suitable home for the dog was more important than the rehoming fee of £500.

The buyer felt they could offer the dog a good home and agreed on the price.

Arrangements were made to collect the pup after the buyer sent money via a transfer app. However, the seller never turned up, and their Facebook account was subsequently deleted.

Last month, a resident in Moray was scammed out of £1,000 even after doing diligent research and leaving their contact information with the breeder on their “official-looking website”.

The police have warned people not to send money without seeing the puppy or kitten, and urge them to do “as much research” as they can on the breeder.

North-east crime reduction officer Richard Russell said: “Be mindful of paying upfront for puppies or kittens you’ve never met. Scammers will often send photos or videos, persuading potential pet owners to make a deposit or full payment in advance.

“They might also ask for further funds to cover ‘unforeseen costs’ such as pet insurance or vaccinations after they’ve made the initial payment.”

PC Russell says scammers may also offer incentives to persuade people, including puppy packs or free insurance.

“Do not send money without seeing the puppy or kitten,” he stressed. “You should see the puppy in its own environment interacting with its mother. ”

To find out more about buying a puppy, visit The Kennel Club website.