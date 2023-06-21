Stonehaven Post Office future in doubt after location gets put up for sale by Asda

The future of a Stonehaven Post Office has been placed in doubt after its location has been put up for sale by Asda.

The Kirkton Road petrol station and convenience store in the town used to be owned by Co-op but was bought by Asda in October last year.

However, the supermarket giant has been told its purchase of 132 British petrol stations could lead to a “substantial lessening” of competition in purchasing fuel in the town.

It has agreed to sell its Kirkton Road petrol station, but concerns have been raised that any potential buyers will not operate a Post Office service.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to consider the impact on local services if no operator for Kirkton Road could be found.

He argued Post Office “outreach” facilities in the town centre, which recently moved to DE Shoes and is only open from 10am to 1pm on Thursdays and Fridays, are not enough to provide for all of the town’s needs.

Competition watchdog steps in over Co-op sale to Asda

In a letter to the UK Government department, he wrote: “The future of these services is at risk unless other buyers are found if Asda is unable to operate this property.

“It must be highlighted that Stonehaven is a town of around 12,000, but is served by a very small range of supermarket facilities, consisting of three premises of limited size operating under the Co-op banner and one small Farmfoods outlet.”

Mr Bowie also notes that although plans for a Morrisons on the outskirts of town have been approved, he says it will be “considerable time” before the alternative shopping is available.

In its response, the CMA said Asda had agreed to sell the Post Office, along with the retail fuel site and attached grocery store.

The sale is ongoing, but the body said it will have to approve any buyer of the site as part of its inquiry into the deal.

Long-running issues for Stonehaven Post Office

Residents of Stonehaven have experienced issues accessing postal services following the closure of the largest branch in 2020 after the postmaster resigned.

Customers were left with one local alternative at the Co-op store and petrol station on Kirkton Road.

In 2021, a campaign was launched in a bid to reinstate full service to the town after customers were left queuing around the block in the run-up to Christmas 2020.

Will potential Kirkton Road buyers keep the Post Office running?

But Mr Bowie is concerned that any prospective buyer of the Kirkton Road site will not keep the Post Office operational.

He said: “Over the last few years, Stonehaven has seen a lot of upheaval in terms of access to Post Office services.

“It’s been quite clear that a town of 12,000 people is more than big enough to need Kirkton Road open as well as the outreach which I’m delighted is now in Evan Street.

“So there’s a potential issue there, quite apart from the wider competitive picture, that Asda is now having to sell the Kirkton Road premises, presumably with its sub-Post Office.

“My hope is that any prospective buyer will keep services intact, because we don’t want to see a return to the queues of winter 2020 when only one provider was left in town.”