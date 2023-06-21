Stonehaven Post Office future in doubt after location gets put up for sale by Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven Post Office future in doubt after location gets put up for sale by Asda

Concern has been raised over the Kirkton Road petrol station and convenience store.

By Cameron Roy
The future of the Stonehaven Post Office on Kirkton Road has been placed in doubt. Image: Google Maps.
The future of the Stonehaven Post Office on Kirkton Road has been placed in doubt. Image: Google Maps.

The future of a Stonehaven Post Office has been placed in doubt after its location has been put up for sale by Asda.

The Kirkton Road petrol station and convenience store in the town used to be owned by Co-op but was bought by Asda in October last year.

However, the supermarket giant has been told its purchase of 132 British petrol stations could lead to a “substantial lessening” of competition in purchasing fuel in the town.

It has agreed to sell its Kirkton Road petrol station, but concerns have been raised that any potential buyers will not operate a Post Office service.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to consider the impact on local services if no operator for Kirkton Road could be found.

He argued Post Office “outreach” facilities in the town centre, which recently moved to DE Shoes and is only open from 10am to 1pm on Thursdays and Fridays, are not enough to provide for all of the town’s needs.

Competition watchdog steps in over Co-op sale to Asda

In a letter to the UK Government department, he wrote: “The future of these services is at risk unless other buyers are found if Asda is unable to operate this property.

“It must be highlighted that Stonehaven is a town of around 12,000, but is served by a very small range of supermarket facilities, consisting of three premises of limited size operating under the Co-op banner and one small Farmfoods outlet.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, Andrew Bowie is concerned about the potential loss of the Post Office. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Mr Bowie also notes that although plans for a Morrisons on the outskirts of town have been approved, he says it will be “considerable time” before the alternative shopping is available.

In its response, the CMA said Asda had agreed to sell the Post Office, along with the retail fuel site and attached grocery store.

The sale is ongoing, but the body said it will have to approve any buyer of the site as part of its inquiry into the deal.

Long-running issues for Stonehaven Post Office

Residents of Stonehaven have experienced issues accessing postal services following the closure of the largest branch in 2020 after the postmaster resigned.

Customers were left with one local alternative at the Co-op store and petrol station on Kirkton Road.

The “outreach service” was previously based in M&Co after the Kirkton Road branch in Stonehaven struggled to keep up with demand. Image: Roddie Reid / DCT Media.

In 2021, a campaign was launched in a bid to reinstate full service to the town after customers were left queuing around the block in the run-up to Christmas 2020.

Will potential Kirkton Road buyers keep the Post Office running?

But Mr Bowie is concerned that any prospective buyer of the Kirkton Road site will not keep the Post Office operational.

He said: “Over the last few years, Stonehaven has seen a lot of upheaval in terms of access to Post Office services.

People queueing at the Post Office in Stonehaven on Kirkton Road in December 2020. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

“It’s been quite clear that a town of 12,000 people is more than big enough to need Kirkton Road open as well as the outreach which I’m delighted is now in Evan Street.

“So there’s a potential issue there, quite apart from the wider competitive picture, that Asda is now having to sell the Kirkton Road premises, presumably with its sub-Post Office.

“My hope is that any prospective buyer will keep services intact, because we don’t want to see a return to the queues of winter 2020 when only one provider was left in town.”

Conversation