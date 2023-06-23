Cafe 52 outdoor seating could be given stay of execution after hundreds fight to save it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cafe 52 outdoor seating could be given stay of execution after hundreds fight to save it

The addition to The Green was put up without permission.

By Ben Hendry
The glazed outdoor seating area at Cafe 52 has come under scrutiny.
The glazed outdoor seating area at Cafe 52 has come under scrutiny. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A controversial outdoor seating area on Aberdeen’s Green could be allowed to stay for three more years – after an huge display of people power.

Cafe 52 owner Steve Bothwell put up the structure to help his city centre business survive the pandemic.

Since then, it appears to have become a firm favourite with customers.

But he never sought official permission for the glazed pavilion.

And council officials warned that it might have to be torn down, suggesting it doesn’t belong in the cobbled conservation area.

The outdoor seating area was said to look out of place in the area. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘Help us to prevent its demolition’

Mr Bothwell was made to lodge documents seeking formal consent in April, which featured in our Planning Ahead round-up at the time.

After we revealed the details of the wrangle, Mr Bothwell mobilised his army of fans on Facebook.

The restaurateur told them the diner needed the extra space “to survive”.

He added: “We didn’t erect a marquee, we built a beautiful light-filled room with comfort and warmth at its heart.”

“Help us please. Help us prevent its demolition.”

Jeremy Corbyn enjoyed a bite at Cafe 52 on a visit to Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Supporters come to the rescue of Cafe 52 outdoor seating

Within weeks, scores of supporters had rallied to back the local businessman.

In total, 397 people wrote to the council asking for it to remain in place.

Kenneth and Kate Pirie said it helps to create an atmosphere like “Paris and the Grassmarket in Edinburgh”.

Igors Marcenkus said it “adds charm”, and Laura Bull praised the “cosmopolitan and quirky” feature.

She added: “Please do not spoil the vibe in The Green. Allow this wonderful venue to
continue.”

Dishes like the bread and butter pudding are popular. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

‘Please God let sense prevail’

Aileen Riddell also looked abroad as she lent her backing.

She said: “My sons regularly travel home from London and Stavanger and are so disappointed with what Aberdeen provides in this respect.

Cafe 52 is their first choice for a family and friends dinner, as it is more in keeping with what they experience where they live.

“Please God let better sense prevail and allow the lovely glass pavilion to stay.”

Does the outside area remind you of places abroad? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Only eight people said it should be taken down.

Some blasted the fact that it had ever been put up without permission.

Pavilion ‘should not be retained on a permanent basis’

And now Aberdeen City Council officers seem prepared to let it stay – with a few conditions.

In a report going before the planning committee next week, they say the outdoor area should be allowed to remain for three more years.

They say that, if ultimately approved by elected members, it must be removed by the end of June 2026.

The report states: “The character and siting of the structure is not such as to warrant its retention on a permanent basis – in the interests of preserving visual amenity of the conservation area.”

The outdoor area and accompanying shepherd’s hut structure on The Green outside Cafe 52. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Councillors will vote on the matter on Thursday, June 29.

The plans come after revised designs for the new Aberdeen Market were released – making much more of the open space on The Green.

You can see the Cafe 52 outdoor seating application here.

