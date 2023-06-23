Cafe 52 outdoor seating could be given stay of execution after hundreds fight to save it

A controversial outdoor seating area on Aberdeen’s Green could be allowed to stay for three more years – after an huge display of people power.

Cafe 52 owner Steve Bothwell put up the structure to help his city centre business survive the pandemic.

Since then, it appears to have become a firm favourite with customers.

But he never sought official permission for the glazed pavilion.

And council officials warned that it might have to be torn down, suggesting it doesn’t belong in the cobbled conservation area.

‘Help us to prevent its demolition’

Mr Bothwell was made to lodge documents seeking formal consent in April, which featured in our Planning Ahead round-up at the time.

After we revealed the details of the wrangle, Mr Bothwell mobilised his army of fans on Facebook.

The restaurateur told them the diner needed the extra space “to survive”.

He added: “We didn’t erect a marquee, we built a beautiful light-filled room with comfort and warmth at its heart.”

“Help us please. Help us prevent its demolition.”

Supporters come to the rescue of Cafe 52 outdoor seating

Within weeks, scores of supporters had rallied to back the local businessman.

In total, 397 people wrote to the council asking for it to remain in place.

Kenneth and Kate Pirie said it helps to create an atmosphere like “Paris and the Grassmarket in Edinburgh”.

Igors Marcenkus said it “adds charm”, and Laura Bull praised the “cosmopolitan and quirky” feature.

She added: “Please do not spoil the vibe in The Green. Allow this wonderful venue to

continue.”

‘Please God let sense prevail’

Aileen Riddell also looked abroad as she lent her backing.

She said: “My sons regularly travel home from London and Stavanger and are so disappointed with what Aberdeen provides in this respect.

“Cafe 52 is their first choice for a family and friends dinner, as it is more in keeping with what they experience where they live.

“Please God let better sense prevail and allow the lovely glass pavilion to stay.”

Only eight people said it should be taken down.

Some blasted the fact that it had ever been put up without permission.

Do you think it should be allowed to stay in place? Let us know in our comments section below

Pavilion ‘should not be retained on a permanent basis’

And now Aberdeen City Council officers seem prepared to let it stay – with a few conditions.

In a report going before the planning committee next week, they say the outdoor area should be allowed to remain for three more years.

They say that, if ultimately approved by elected members, it must be removed by the end of June 2026.

The report states: “The character and siting of the structure is not such as to warrant its retention on a permanent basis – in the interests of preserving visual amenity of the conservation area.”

Councillors will vote on the matter on Thursday, June 29.

The plans come after revised designs for the new Aberdeen Market were released – making much more of the open space on The Green.

You can see the Cafe 52 outdoor seating application here.