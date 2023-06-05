Under lock and key: When will the Union Terrace Gardens toilets open?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Confused council bosses are unable to say when public toilets in Union Terrace Gardens will open – weeks after declaring they were already in use.

Metal fencing remains padlocked across the entrance to the conveniences under Union Terrace, despite the park reopening to the public six months ago.

It comes weeks after city property boss Stephen Booth announced they were already open.

But one nearby business owner has said they never have been.

Questioned by councillors, chief council landlord Mr Booth said: “I think the toilets are now open.”

He promised to let councillors know the opening hours, so the news could be shared with the public.

The P&J understands he had not yet done so.

Since then, the council’s media team has also been unable to comment on the opening, and whether Mr Booth misspoke.

Much was made of the move to include toilets in the park as part of the refurbishment, which also brought new ramps, steps and a lift to improve accessibility.

What’s the Union Terrace Gardens latest?

Aberdeen’s £30m flagship regeneration project in the city centre is “practically completed”.

The gardens (UTG) reopened in December, a year and a half late and £1.5m over budget.

But major parts of the job remains unfinished.

Along with the public toilets beneath Union Terrace, the empty Burns pavilion remains shut off.

Project managers are facing calls to provide a public update on the three commercial properties and the likelihood of them being occupied.

Green shoots of change in Aberdeen city centre

Grass has naturally began to poke through the baked mud on the UTG lawn.

Despite a suggestion from resources director Steve Whyte that turf would be laid by the end of May, there is no sign of intentional grass growing.

Turf was expected to be put down in the spring.

In recent weeks, Town House bosses have blamed poor weather for the latest hold ups.

A council spokeswoman told The P&J communications on the turfing would come “as soon as I can”.

Snagging work by contractor Balfour Beatty is said to be continuing too.

But dozens of rusty marks on the pavements, where fencing once blocked access to the building site, remain.

The Victorian gardens were renewed in the hope of bringing, and keeping, more people in the city centre – ultimately to boost trade.

However, visitors currently are being left without any place to spend a penny.