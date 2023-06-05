Under lock and key: When will the Union Terrace Gardens toilets open?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Under lock and key: When will the Union Terrace Gardens toilets open?

In mid-May, council bosses said the Union Terrace Gardens toilets were open. They still are not.

By Alastair Gossip
The Union Terrace Gardens toilets remained locked up, despite council chiefs believing they were already open. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
The Union Terrace Gardens toilets remained locked up, despite council chiefs believing they were already open. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

Confused council bosses are unable to say when public toilets in Union Terrace Gardens will open – weeks after declaring they were already in use.

Metal fencing remains padlocked across the entrance to the conveniences under Union Terrace, despite the park reopening to the public six months ago.

It comes weeks after city property boss Stephen Booth announced they were already open.

But one nearby business owner has said they never have been.

Questioned by councillors, chief council landlord Mr Booth said: “I think the toilets are now open.”

He promised to let councillors know the opening hours, so the news could be shared with the public.

The P&J understands he had not yet done so.

The new toilets in Union Terrace Gardens remain under lock and key. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The new toilets in Union Terrace Gardens remain under lock and key. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Since then, the council’s media team has also been unable to comment on the opening, and whether Mr Booth misspoke.

Much was made of the move to include toilets in the park as part of the refurbishment, which also brought new ramps, steps and a lift to improve accessibility.

What’s the Union Terrace Gardens latest?

Aberdeen’s £30m flagship regeneration project in the city centre is “practically completed”.

The gardens (UTG) reopened in December, a year and a half late and £1.5m over budget.

Union Terrace Gardens is coming alive as summer arrives in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens is coming alive as summer arrives in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But major parts of the job remains unfinished.

Along with the public toilets beneath Union Terrace, the empty Burns pavilion remains shut off.

Project managers are facing calls to provide a public update on the three commercial properties and the likelihood of them being occupied.

Green shoots of change in Aberdeen city centre

Grass has naturally began to poke through the baked mud on the UTG lawn.

Despite a suggestion from resources director Steve Whyte that turf would be laid by the end of May, there is no sign of intentional grass growing.

Turf was expected to be put down in the spring.

In recent weeks, Town House bosses have blamed poor weather for the latest hold ups.

Grass is not the only thing growing on the barren Union Terrace Gardens lawn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Grass is not the only thing growing on the barren Union Terrace Gardens lawn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A council spokeswoman told The P&J communications on the turfing would come “as soon as I can”.

Snagging work by contractor Balfour Beatty is said to be continuing too.

But dozens of rusty marks on the pavements, where fencing once blocked access to the building site, remain.

The Victorian gardens were renewed in the hope of bringing, and keeping, more people in the city centre – ultimately to boost trade.

However, visitors currently are being left without any place to spend a penny.

The future of Aberdeen

[[title]]