Calling all whisky lovers! Distilled whisky festival returns to Elgin this September

An event celebrating the whisky-rich food and drink culture of Speyside returns to Elgin this autumn.

Distilled 2023 brings together a wide variety of whisky makers under one roof at Elgin Town Hall.

Organised by the team behind the successful Spirit of Speyside whisky festival, the event celebrates the diverse food and drink culture around the River Spey.

The region has a long and storied history when it comes to Scotland’s favourite tipple, with the first whisky distillery, the Strathisla, being built back in 1786 near Keith.

Since then, the industry has blossomed with more than 50 distilleries around the fast-flowing River Spey, where many get the water required for the distilling process.

Distilled 2023 will take place over the weekend of September 1-2, with many popular brands already confirming their participation.

These include Cardhu, Aberlour, Speyburn, Glen Moray, Benromach and Glenlivet.

‘Indulge in a weekend of delicious food and drink’

In addition, craft gin and vodka distillers will be at the event as well as some of the best local food producers.

Tickets (£25) for the event go on sale on July 3 and includes a Glencairn crystal nosing and tasting glass, a lanyard and eight taster samples of gin, vodka, whisky or beer.

New this year, a VIP ticket (£55) will be available for die-hard whisky drinkers, which will get them access to mini masterclasses, a chill-out lounge and special pours.

George McNeil, chairman of Spirit of Speyside, said: “Distilled gives us the incredible opportunity to gather with the region’s best producers and distillers, all under one roof in the heart of our community.

“Whisky lovers will be travelling to our beautiful corner of Scotland to learn from the makers of their favourite malts, compare drams side by side and indulge in a weekend of delicious food and drink made right here in Speyside.”

To find out more information or to purchase tickets for Distilled 2023, visit the Spirit of Speyside website.