More than 1,000 households have been affected by a power cut in the north-east.

A number of properties across Cruden Bay and Longhaven have been impacted by an unplanned outage.

The issue was first reported at 8.20pm and SSEN engineers are now on site.

The reason for the fault is not known.

SSEN has estimated that 70 post codes and 1,043 customers are in the area.

It is understood the water supply has also been affected.

Engineers hope to restore power by 11.30pm.