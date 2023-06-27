Woman describes ‘frightening’ experience after learning heavy object she found on Aberdeen beach could have been a mine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman describes ‘frightening’ experience after learning heavy object she found on Aberdeen beach could have been a mine

Police and coastguard teams have been called to search for the suspected Second World War mine.

By Cameron Roy
The mysterious device is believed to be an unexploded Second World War mine. Image: Sharon Mitchell.
The mysterious device is believed to be an unexploded Second World War mine. Image: Sharon Mitchell.

A woman has been left shaken after learning a heavy object she tried to move on Aberdeen beach could have been a Second World War mine.

Sharon Mitchell discovered the circular-shaped appliance after walking near the North Pier.

She had been out for a family walk with her dogs, when her eight-year-old niece first spotted the device.

“My niece motioned me over to look at something”, said Ms Mitchell.

“I thought wow that is quite unusual. I then stupidly tried to move it. It wouldn’t move an inch, it was buried quite deep in the sand.

“We thought it was something off a boat or something, never for a second did I think it was anything dangerous because of where it was with people always around.”

Police and coastguard teams were out searching Aberdeen Beach this morning after being altered to the possible mine. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Facebook comments raise bomb concerns

It was not until today, nearly two weeks later, that Ms Mitchell began to discover the mysterious device might be a Second World War mine.

Due to her niece being “really curious” and wanting to know what it was – she decided to share a picture to see if any locals knew.

After uploading a photo of the device to an Aberdeen Facebook group, Ms Mitchell quickly became inundated with comments telling her to phone the police.

A member of the coastguard messaged her on Facebook and told her to phone 999.

Aberdeen Beach is a popular spot for families and dog walkers. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Both police and coastguard teams have been out searching for the potential bomb this afternoon but left after failing to find the device.

Ms Mitchell even provided them with a video of the location, but a coastguard spokesman said the tide may have risen to hide the device.

Due to it being on the waterline, it could disappear underneath the sand and water regularly.

The coastguard spokesman said they would attempt to search again when the tide was lower and when they have the resources to do so.

Repeated bombs found on Aberdeen Beach

Ms Mitchell, who works as a kinship carer for a niece and nephew, said the experience left her shaken.

“I was very frightened”, she said.

“If that is a potential mine then it doesn’t bear thinking about it what could have been.

“In the future, I will be a lot more careful about what I touch or let my nieces and nephew touch on the beach.”

The coastguard did tell Ms Mitchell there had been reported mines on that part of the beach before.

In 2015, police guarded a bomb which had been washed up on the beach near the ballroom.

And there were false bomb alarms in both 2016 and 2019.

Bomb damage to Aberdeen Beach on June 30, 1940.

During the Second World War, Aberdeen Beach was transformed with anti-tank cubes, pill boxes and miles of barbed wire and fences to defend it from the threat of Nazi attack.

The beach was even damaged by a bomb in 1940.

But Ms Mitchell said that due to her niece’s curiosity and “good eyesight” she could have saved someone’s life if it turns out to be a mine.

“That is a once-in-a-lifetime thing”, she said.

A police spokeswoman said: “A joint search was carried out by police and HM Coastguard but nothing was found.

“Should anyone notice anything unusual they are asked to contact police as soon as possible via 101.”

