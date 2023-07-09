One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: What next for Aberdeen’s fire-ravaged plant?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: What next for Aberdeen’s fire-ravaged plant?

Find out what has been happening to your rubbish since the blaze, and what happens next.

By Lauren Taylor
Colin Forshaw, production operations manager at Suez, is looking forward to getting the plant operational once more. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Plans to reconstruct the fire-ravaged Altens recycling plant have been given the go-ahead.

The state-of-the-art Suez Recycling and Recovery UK facility on Hareness Road in Aberdeen was destroyed in a blaze on July 8 last year.

The fire lasted six days, destroying most of the building.

Since last year, it has had to be completely demolished right down to the ground.

The fire-ravaged plant needed to be demolished before work could begin. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

One section of the facility and adjoining office block were badly damaged, but both buildings are “salvageable” and will be repaired.

Recycling from Aberdeen homes has since had to be taken elsewhere and some staff were made redundant from their positions due to the accident.

For the past year, around 80 trucks per month have taken up to 18 tonnes of mixed recycling 300 miles to Hartlepool – the nearest facility that could handle the mixture of waste.

Although bosses say they will never be able to pinpoint exactly what sparked the fire it is believed to have been caused by a lithium battery – possibly found in a discarded electric toothbrush or vape.

Millions of pounds worth of equipment and machinery were also destroyed in the blaze – meaning the recycling company will need to start fresh.

The office block was damaged in the fire, and left surrounded by piles of rubble after the facility was demolished. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A year on, Suez, who runs the plant, has been given permission to reconstruct the building.

While the rebuild is identical to the original structure, Suez told the Press & Journal they plan to upgrade the plant to make it even better.

What was so special about Altens?

The £27 million facility at Altens was built using the latest technology at the time.

Aberdeen City Council residents have the ease of using a mixed recycling bin instead of needing several bins for recyclables at home.

Many of the machines in the building were destroyed in the blaze. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Using 115 machines, different recyclables could be identified and separated by type and compacted into appropriate bales.

Bin lorries would take household recycling to the centre where it would then be loaded onto a conveyor belt. Staff would remove items that would damage the process by hand.

The load would then go through a separation, get packed into bales, and be sent to other sites around the UK to be recycled into new items.

Materials used to be separated at the plant. Image: Mhorvan Park / DCT Media.

What has been happening to your recycling since?

The facility was built to divert 71,000 tonnes of Aberdeen’s waste from landfill each year.

Only around 1% of the waste taken to the Altens ended up in a landfill.

After it burnt down, Aberdeen’s household recycling has needed to be sorted in Hartlepool.

This meant for residents, other than initially some postponed bin collections, there has been no real disruption.

14,000 tonnes of recycling is diverted via Hartlepool a month while the Altens facility is out of action. Image: Mhorvan Park / DCT Media.

A spokeswoman for Suez stressed the same number of trucks with sorted recyclables would have been leaving the Altens facility prior to the fire.

She said: “Since the fire, we have basically the same number of trucks heading south but they are doing so via Hartlepool where the sorting takes place. It’s the same amount of material, it just gets sorted further south.

“The tonnage remains pretty consistent, it’s the fact that at the moment, the trucks leaving Aberdeen are full of mixed recyclables rather than sorted.”

Suez ‘working very hard’ to bring recycling centre back

After the blaze, 56 roles were affected with some people being redeployed or retrained.

Bosses at Suez have kept in contact with most people and plan to take everyone back when the plant is up and running again.

The original cost of the building was £27 million, however, materials have gone up in price significantly. The spokeswoman for Suez explained that while they don’t have an exact figure at this stage, the company is expecting it to cost more this time.

Colin Forshaw is looking forward to getting the site back up and running. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Colin Forshaw, production operations manager at Suez, explained the company will install a similar automatic sprinkler system, it will just have any updates that have become available.

The original system used at the Aberdeen recycling plant performed correctly and gave staff enough time to evacuate the building while waiting for the fire service.

Mr Forshaw said: “The building itself will look almost exactly the same as pre-fire, same size, same cladding.

Parts of the facility will be replaced and repaired, including this part which Mr Forshaw described as “salvageable”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“But inside, we’ll be putting in brand new machinery. It’ll be doing the same job separating materials for recycling, but the machinery has advanced over the last five years, so it will be a bit more efficient, targeting different materials and processing materials to a higher quality as well.

“We’re working very hard to plan a new facility and we’re looking forward to getting it operational as soon as possible.”

The plans can be viewed here.

