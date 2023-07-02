Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson says move to Israel was too good to turn down

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson said there was no way he was going to allow the chance to test himself abroad pass him by.

The 29-year-old has moved from Portsmouth to Israeli Premier League side FC Ashdod, becoming the first Scot to play in the Israeli league.

Robertson, who made 68 appearances for the Dons before leaving for Blackpool in 2015, is excited for the next chapter in his career.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, he said: “I’m 29 and if I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it.

“There was interest from Scotland and League One but I wasn’t going to move there if something intriguing was on offer overseas.

“I didn’t really speak to any other club in the UK and I’d done some homework on Israel a couple of years ago.

“I got into my research again about the league and the culture. Everything about Israel intrigued me.

“I watched clips of games and spoke to a couple of clubs.

“Ashdod came in for me on the Sunday and I signed the deal by Wednesday.

“The deal was too good to turn down.

“I think the lifestyle will be great.

“It’s hot weather almost the whole year, it’s completely different to back home.

“It made sense for me. It was the right moment to move on to further my career.”

Ex-Don convinced Robertson move was right call

Robertson spoke to former Aberdeen teammate Nick Blackman before committing his future to FC Ashdod.

He added: “No Scottish player has played in the Israeli league.

“That’s quite cool too, I think.

“Nick had a loan spell at Maccabi Tel Aviv when he was at Derby as he has Jewish family.

“He was really positive about the league.

“Nir Bitton moved to Celtic from Ashdod.

“He’s back living here now playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“Ofir Marciano, the ex-Hibs goalie, played for Ashdod as well.

“His dad works for the club and picked us up from the airport.

“So there are a few different connections.

“I spoke to the coach Eli Levi on a couple of Zooms initially.

“He told me his plans and has been very welcoming.

“I’ll be his left-sided centre-half in a back four.

“He’ll speak Hebrew in training and then English for myself and the Brazilian, French and Colombian players at the club.”