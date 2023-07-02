Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson says move to Israel was too good to turn down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson says move to Israel was too good to turn down

The 29-year-old is set to become the first Scottish player to feature in the Israeli Premier League.

By Danny Law
Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.
Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson said there was no way he was going to allow the chance to test himself abroad pass him by.

The 29-year-old has moved from Portsmouth to Israeli Premier League side FC Ashdod, becoming the first Scot to play in the Israeli league.

Robertson, who made 68 appearances for the Dons before leaving for Blackpool in 2015, is excited for the next chapter in his career.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, he said: “I’m 29 and if I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it.

“There was interest from Scotland and League One but I wasn’t going to move there if something intriguing was on offer overseas.

“I didn’t really speak to any other club in the UK and I’d done some homework on Israel a couple of years ago.

“I got into my research again about the league and the culture. Everything about Israel intrigued me.

“I watched clips of games and spoke to a couple of clubs.

“Ashdod came in for me on the Sunday and I signed the deal by Wednesday.

“The deal was too good to turn down.

“I think the lifestyle will be great.

“It’s hot weather almost the whole year, it’s completely different to back home.

“It made sense for me. It was the right moment to move on to further my career.”

Ex-Don convinced Robertson move was right call

Robertson spoke to former Aberdeen teammate Nick Blackman before committing his future to FC Ashdod.

Clark Robertson in action for Aberdeen.

He added: “No Scottish player has played in the Israeli league.

“That’s quite cool too, I think.

“Nick had a loan spell at Maccabi Tel Aviv when he was at Derby as he has Jewish family.

“He was really positive about the league.

“Nir Bitton moved to Celtic from Ashdod.

“He’s back living here now playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“Ofir Marciano, the ex-Hibs goalie, played for Ashdod as well.

“His dad works for the club and picked us up from the airport.

“So there are a few different connections.

“I spoke to the coach Eli Levi on a couple of Zooms initially.

“He told me his plans and has been very welcoming.

“I’ll be his left-sided centre-half in a back four.

“He’ll speak Hebrew in training and then English for myself and the Brazilian, French and Colombian players at the club.”

