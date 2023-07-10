The Big Hop Trail: Bagpiping trio collecting hares around Aberdeen to raise awareness for Clan

A bagpiping trio are marching their way around the entire Big Hop Trail in Aberdeen to raise awareness for Clan Cancer Support.

Gordon Caird, Tom Sinclair and Graeme Thom all play for the Gordon Highlanders Association Drums and Pipes and recently created their own group, known as Twa Tatties and a Neep.

They came together to perform next to a selection of hare sculptures today to help raise awareness for the charity which supported Mr Caird and his late wife, Shona, during her cancer journey.

The couple had been together for 43 years when she died on January 18.

He said: “My wife died from leukemia aged 63 after a long illness, it was horrible. I found myself going into Clan for support after some encouragement from the staff at Roxburghe House.

“I’m still going there for help to deal with everything now. The support I’ve had from Clan has been immense, they’re an amazing charity.

“So, when I saw The Big Hop Trail, I thought it would be good to do something to raise awareness.

“Two of my piping pals and I decided to go round all of the Aberdeen hares at least to play a few tunes at each one so people can take some videos and send them over to Clan.

“If we help them raise money too, even better.”

Supporting the Big Hop Trail

The members of Twa Tatties and a Neep donned their kilts this morning to start their challenge at Hazlehead Park with the appropriately dressed “Alast-Hare” sculpture designed by Sandra Russell.

Throughout the day they planned to travel to all 19 of the Aberdeen-based hares, including those at Duthie Park, Aberdeen Beach and Torry Battery, playing their pipes at every stop.

They hope their performances will help to raise awareness of the trail and encourage even more people to donate to the charity.

The Big Hop Trail was launched on July 2 with 40 6ft hare sculptures installed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The charity is encouraging the public to collect as many hares as possible on the 550-mile trail and to share their photos on the dedicated app.

When the trail ends in September, all of the sculptures will be moved to the Music Hall for a Farewell Weekend before they’re sold at auction.

Twa Tatties and a Neep will be joined by their fellow Gordon Highlanders Association Drums and Pipes members to perform during the final trail event.

All of the money raised at the auction on September 18 will help Clan continue to support north-east families affected by a cancer diagnosis.

In the meantime, donations can be made via the charity’s website here.