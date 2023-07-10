The Big Hop Trail: Bagpiping trio collecting hares around Aberdeen to raise awareness for Clan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Big Hop Trail: Bagpiping trio collecting hares around Aberdeen to raise awareness for Clan

Twa Tatties and a Neep plan to perform at each hare sculpture they visit to encourage more people to donate.

By Ellie Milne
Gordon Caird (front), Tom Sinclair and Graeme Thom all stand beside a pink hare sculpture in Hazlehead Park, holding their bagpipes and wearing Clan's purple fundraising t-shirts.
Pipers Twa Tatties & a Neep are visiting all 19 Big Hop Trail sculptures in Aberdeen today to raise money for Clan. Picture of (L-R) Gordon Caird, Tom Sinclair, Graeme Thom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A bagpiping trio are marching their way around the entire Big Hop Trail in Aberdeen to raise awareness for Clan Cancer Support.

Gordon Caird, Tom Sinclair and Graeme Thom all play for the Gordon Highlanders Association Drums and Pipes and recently created their own group, known as Twa Tatties and a Neep.

They came together to perform next to a selection of hare sculptures today to help raise awareness for the charity which supported Mr Caird and his late wife, Shona, during her cancer journey.

The couple had been together for 43 years when she died on January 18.

Shona Caird
Gordon Caird’s wife, Shona, died in January. Image: Gordon Caird.

He said: “My wife died from leukemia aged 63 after a long illness, it was horrible. I found myself going into Clan for support after some encouragement from the staff at Roxburghe House.

“I’m still going there for help to deal with everything now. The support I’ve had from Clan has been immense, they’re an amazing charity.

“So, when I saw The Big Hop Trail, I thought it would be good to do something to raise awareness.

“Two of my piping pals and I decided to go round all of the Aberdeen hares at least to play a few tunes at each one so people can take some videos and send them over to Clan.

“If we help them raise money too, even better.”

Supporting the Big Hop Trail

The members of Twa Tatties and a Neep donned their kilts this morning to start their challenge at Hazlehead Park with the appropriately dressed “Alast-Hare” sculpture designed by Sandra Russell.

Throughout the day they planned to travel to all 19 of the Aberdeen-based hares, including those at Duthie Park, Aberdeen Beach and Torry Battery, playing their pipes at every stop.

They hope their performances will help to raise awareness of the trail and encourage even more people to donate to the charity.

Gordon Caird (left), Tom Sinclair and Graeme Thom all stand beside a pink hare sculpture in Hazlehead Park, holding their bagpipes and wearing Clan's purple fundraising t-shirts.
Pipers Twa Tatties and a Neep – aka Gordon Caird, Graeme Thom, Tom Sinclair – in action at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Big Hop Trail was launched on July 2 with 40 6ft hare sculptures installed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The charity is encouraging the public to collect as many hares as possible on the 550-mile trail and to share their photos on the dedicated app.

When the trail ends in September, all of the sculptures will be moved to the Music Hall for a Farewell Weekend before they’re sold at auction.

Twa Tatties and a Neep will be joined by their fellow Gordon Highlanders Association Drums and Pipes members to perform during the final trail event.

All of the money raised at the auction on September 18 will help Clan continue to support north-east families affected by a cancer diagnosis.

In the meantime, donations can be made via the charity’s website here.

The Big Hop Trail: Interactive map as 40 sculptures set to be unveiled

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Beach walker Mike Shepsherd snapped the devastation on Cruden Bay this morning. Image: Mike Shepsherd/ DC Thomson.
Cruden Bay beach walker 'gasped with horror' after seeing more than 100 dead and…
Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams launched Big Manny's Pizza on Holburn Street during Covid.
Neighbours say pizza pong from Big Manny's Aberdeen kitchen means they can't open windows
A man has pled guilty to assault after drinking eight cans of Dragon Soop and biting his friend on the nose. Image: Michael McCosh.
Man downed eight cans of Dragon Soop before biting friend on the nose
Riverbank Nursery is located inside the school facility in Tillydrone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'We see how hard they work': Parents stand up for Riverbank Nursery staff after…
William Duncan Auchnie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Meet William, the 17-year-old Banffshire farmer who is outstanding in his field
Shoppers brave the rain in Aberdeen
Rain inbound! Met Office issues yellow warning for the central Highlands and Aberdeenshire
The View will be coming to Aberdeen's P&J Live. Image: The View.
The View head to Aberdeen's P&J Live this December
Martin Gilbert
Exclusive: Martin Gilbert explains why he is selling luxury mansion in Aberdeen
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Revamp plans have been lodged for Cults Railway Station.
Scores of locals back new bid to turn Cults Railway Station into cafe and…