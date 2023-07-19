Cornhill tug o’war teams celebrate historic Scottish wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cornhill tug o’war teams celebrate historic Scottish wins

The Cornhill team has achieved an historic first in recent Scottish Tug of War Outdoor National Championship events.

By Shanay Taylor
To go with story by Shanay Taylor. Tug of war competitors from Cornhill in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Tug of war competitors from Cornhill in Aberdeenshire. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Cornhill Tug o' war team Date; Unknown
Cornhill set historic record at Stonehaven Highland Games. Image: Cornhill Tug of war team.

A north-east tug o’ war team has set a new record – becoming the first club to win all the titles in a national championship.

The Cornhill Tug o’ War team enjoyed major success at last week’s Stonehaven Highland Games, with both the men and women’s teams winning gold.

They also won the mixed national championships at the Fettercairn Show earlier this month.

It marks the first time a single club has won all men’s, ladies’ and mixed titles in the history of the Scottish national championships.

The club has set an historic Scottish record. Image: Cornhill Tug o' war team.
Teams set historic Scottish record

Despite facing some tough competition at both events, with teams from Tinto, Ayrshire, Brechin, Elgin and Strathearn all battling for the gold, Cornhill held strong and came out tops.

Club captain David McKenzie said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won gold across the 2023 Scottish championship competitions.

“It is extra special as we understand this is the first time in the history of the Scottish national championships that one club has achieved this.

“We had some strong competition across the events, but the Cornhill teams are delighted that their training and practice led them to success.”

To go with story by Lauren Robertson. Coach of Cornhill tug o' war team talks about future of the sport. Picture shows; Cornhill tug o' war team. Unknown. Supplied by Cornhill tug o' war team Date; Unknown
Members of Cornhill tug o’ war team. Image: Cornhill team.

Following the championship win0, the Cornhill teams have also qualified for the World Tug of War Championships in Switzerland in September.

Mr McKenzie, who is keen to ensure the future of the traditional sport, added: “As a participant and ambassador for tug of war for over 30 years, I hope the wins help to promote the sport and encourage people to get involved and take part.

“It’s a fun sport for all ages, which offers health and social benefits too.  We are always keen to welcome new team members at Cornhill.”

How to get involved

Anyone who would be keen to try the sport is invited to go along to club’s weekly training sessions at Cornhill Playing Field, Cornhill.

Ladies training takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm to 9pm, while the  men train on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9pm.

More information can be found on the Cornhill Tug o War Team Facebook page.

Last year, The P&J joined Elgin’s Tug of War team for a training session – find out what to expect by clicking below.

Tug o’ war team’s determination won’t be frayed this Highland Games season despite dwindling numbers

 

