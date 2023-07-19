Cornhill tug o’war teams celebrate historic Scottish wins

A north-east tug o’ war team has set a new record – becoming the first club to win all the titles in a national championship.

The Cornhill Tug o’ War team enjoyed major success at last week’s Stonehaven Highland Games, with both the men and women’s teams winning gold.

They also won the mixed national championships at the Fettercairn Show earlier this month.

It marks the first time a single club has won all men’s, ladies’ and mixed titles in the history of the Scottish national championships.

Teams set historic Scottish record

Despite facing some tough competition at both events, with teams from Tinto, Ayrshire, Brechin, Elgin and Strathearn all battling for the gold, Cornhill held strong and came out tops.

Club captain David McKenzie said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won gold across the 2023 Scottish championship competitions.

“It is extra special as we understand this is the first time in the history of the Scottish national championships that one club has achieved this.

“We had some strong competition across the events, but the Cornhill teams are delighted that their training and practice led them to success.”

Following the championship win0, the Cornhill teams have also qualified for the World Tug of War Championships in Switzerland in September.

Mr McKenzie, who is keen to ensure the future of the traditional sport, added: “As a participant and ambassador for tug of war for over 30 years, I hope the wins help to promote the sport and encourage people to get involved and take part.

“It’s a fun sport for all ages, which offers health and social benefits too. We are always keen to welcome new team members at Cornhill.”

How to get involved

Anyone who would be keen to try the sport is invited to go along to club’s weekly training sessions at Cornhill Playing Field, Cornhill.

Ladies training takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm to 9pm, while the men train on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9pm.

More information can be found on the Cornhill Tug o War Team Facebook page.

