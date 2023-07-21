Aberdeen couple ‘absolutely flabbergasted’ as nine of their 20ft trees ‘decimated’ while on holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen couple ‘absolutely flabbergasted’ as nine of their 20ft trees ‘decimated’ while on holiday

Police have launched an investigation amidst concerns from the homeowners that they have been targeted.

By Chris Cromar
Alistair and Susan Robb stand in front of the damaged trees.
Alistair and Susan Robb in front of the damaged trees. Image: Alistair Robb.

An Aberdeen man is “absolutely flabbergasted” after nine 20ft trees in his garden were “decimated” whilst he was on holiday.

Retired Alistair Robb, 69, was on holiday in Ballater, Crieff and the Lake District with his wife Susan for a month when he came back to the “terrible mess”.

Police have now launched an investigation amidst concerns from the homeowners they have been deliberately targeted.

Neighbours spotted trees being sawed

Describing what happened to the pine trees at his property on Abbottswell Drive in Kincorth, Mr Robb said: “Someone had a go at them with saws and chopped them up quite badly. They’ve just hacked them to pieces.

Trees at the back of a garden.
The trees before they were cut down. Image: Google Maps.

“They’ve chopped them off all at roughly about the same level, but they’ve made a terrible mess and there’s just bits of trees just lying about all over the place.”

“We were absolutely flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to do something like that, it was a complete shock to us.”

The couple went on holiday on June 12 and returned on July 13, however, Mr Robb knows roughly when the incident happened, as both of neighbours told him that it was done between June 23 and 26.

Destroyed trees in garden.
The remainder of the trees at Alistair Robb’s house. Image: Alistair Robb.

Both of the neighbours on either side noticed that someone was sawing at the trees, however, they did not take any action due to thinking it was something the couple had arranged to happen.

“Someone must have seen that we were away and they either did it themselves or they got someone else to do it.

“It would’ve taken ages and it would have been a quite a difficult job because these are bushy trees,” he told The P&J.

Home ‘definitely targeted’

Mr Robb thinks his home was “definitely targeted”, believing that his motorhome being away from the driveway signaled that the couple were on holiday.

“Someone if they were very observant would see we are going away on holiday,” he said.

He believes another explanation is that somebody who lives nearby targeted the trees – which are located in his back garden – due to them blocking their view, despite only being 10ft above street level on Deevale Road.

Damaged trees.
The trees lie in a state of ruin. Image: Alistair Robb.

Mr Robb said: “Nobody has spoken to us about these trees being a blot on the landscape since that time. We were just dumbfounded by why anybody would want to do that.

“I don’t understand why someone would have done it, other than for a view across the town. It’s just crazy why anybody would want to do that rather than come and talk to us about it.”

As well as the damage to the trees, damage has also been caused to a birds next that was inside them.

The homeowner reported the incident to the police on July 13, adding: “I’m hoping that someone will have noticed it and will tell the police, because it is criminal damage and it is vandalism. It’s the sort of thing that can escalate and I don’t want that to happen.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of damage to trees at an address on Abbotswell Drive, Aberdeen on Thursday July 13.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

