Crathes Castle rose garden ‘reimagined’ to inspire new generation of visitors

A historic Aberdeenshire garden has been brought back to life with a new design, selection of flowers and sculptures.

With its iconic yew hedges – some planted as early as 1702 – the rose garden at Crathes Castle has been a popular tourist attraction for centuries.

It is one of eight landscaped “rooms” forming the castle’s internationally acclaimed Walled Garden.

But as its traditional renaissance design began to “look tired”, National Trust for Scotland (NTS) decided it was high time for a new era to come.

A new era for Crathes Castle garden

Determined to preserve it for future generations, the conservation charity launched ambitious revamp plans to bring the rose garden to the 21st century.

Drawing inspiration from five millennia of history and art, it has now been reinvented to reflect the castle’s long-standing past and today’s modern ways.

And after more than a decade of planning, reconstruction work and planting, people will finally be able to see the new garden in “full and glorious bloom” this weekend.

James Hannaford, head gardener at Crathes Castle, said their aim was to retain the castle’s history but with a new vision.

He said: ‘The rose garden was rejuvenated several times in the 20th century. But the designs and plantings still looked back to a formal Victorian format that looked tired.

“While the earlier designs had been classics of their time, the team at Crathes set themselves the challenge to reimagine the design for new generations.”

Designed to reflect past and future

At the heart of the rose garden now stands a carved granite reproduction of a ceremonial stone ball, dating back to the Neolithic age more than 4,500 years ago.

The centre piece is surrounded by eight flower beds, carefully positioned to replicate a Burnett rose in honour of the family that lived there for more than three centuries.

Meanwhile, the outer borders of the garden have been planted with lavender as a token of Banchory’s historic flower industry.

Four benches have also been placed at the centre of the garden, where visitors can sit down and soak in the atmosphere.

Chris Wardle, NTS’ gardens and designed landscapes manager for the north-east, hopes the garden will inspire visitors.

He added: “Our beautiful gardens and designed landscapes are very much about people: those who created them, work and volunteer in them, and experience them.

“The new rose garden at Crathes encapsulates that. It results from the creativity, planning, expertise and generosity of a wide cast of people who love this place.

“It’s taken many years of ideas and planning – and huge generosity from donors – to bring this garden to fruition. All of us involved are very proud to finally share it.”