85-year-old pedestrian killed in crash near Bonar Bridge named as ‘much loved’ family member

Police have appealed for information after Angus Ross, 85, from Ardgay, died at the scene.

By Cameron Roy
Angus Ross, 85, was killed in crash near Bonar Bridge while walking. Image: Police Scotland.
Angus Ross, 85, was killed in crash near Bonar Bridge while walking. Image: Police Scotland.

The 85-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a crash near Bonar Bridge has been named by police as Angus Ross.

Mr Ross, from Ardgay, died at the scene following a crash with a motorcycle near Invershin.

The crash happened on the A836 Ross and Cromarty to Caithness road at around 11.30am on Wednesday, July 19.

An air ambulance airlifted the motorcycle rider, 49, to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The A836 was closed in both directions from Invershin to Balblair while crash investigations were carried out, before reopening around 6.20pm.

The A836 near Bonar Bridge. Image: Google Maps.

Mr Ross’ family released a statement via the police on social media, it read: “We are devastated over the loss of Angus, who was much loved by all the family.

“We would like to request privacy at this sad and difficult time as we come to terms with what’s happened.”

Police appeal for information on the death of Angus Ross

Now the police are appealing for the public to come forward with information.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Angus Ross at this very difficult time. We will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch.

“Drivers with dashcam footage of the A836 around 11.30am on Wednesday, July 19, are urged to review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Contact police via 101 quoting reference 1241 of July 19.

