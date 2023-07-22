Watch: Anti-cut campaigners protest outside Marischal College in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Anti-cut campaigners protest outside Marischal College in Aberdeen

They were gathering as part of the People’s Assembly National Day of Action to say “Enough is Enough".

By Cameron Roy

Anti-cut campaigners have gathered outside Marischal College in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (TUC) and community-based anti-cuts campaign groups gathered at Broad Street today.

Protestors demanded action on food poverty and the cost-of-living crisis which they say affects millions of workers, benefit claimants, pensioners and children.

They banged drums and played music at the beginning of the protest – receiving interested looks from passersby.

One of the activist groups organising the protest was Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered.

Representative Laura McDonald stood up and spoke to the protestors.

Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered representative Laura McDonald speaking to the crowd. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

She said the cuts were having a “devastating” impact on the people and communities of Aberdeen.

“We want to send a message to local councillors, Westminster and Scottish Governments that enough is enough”, she said.

‘No point sitting on the couch’

Several protestors held up homemade banners and placards.

Freya Bowes, who lives in Woodside came along to the protest to make her voice heard that the Tory party should never be trusted.

Freya Bowes (left) with her placard outside Marischal College. Image: Cameron Roy.

She said: “We need to get people and be heard.

“There is no point sitting on the couch – that is what the Tories are banking on with people being fed up.”

Plea to not build on St Fittick’s Park

Also at the protest were campaigners against the proposals to build on St Fittick’s Park in Torry.

Ishbel Shand spoke to the crowd against the proposals to build an Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone in Torry’s only green space.

Ishbel Shand (centre) was protesting against the treatment of Torry.Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

She told listeners how Torry had changed over the years from a fishing township to an oil and gas yard.

Ms Shand also spoke out against how Torry was used as a sewage treatment works and landfill site.

People’s Assembly Day of Action against Food Poverty

Any member of the community was then offered to come forward and speak to the crowd.

Aberdeen TUC representative Tommy Campbell got up and said: “We are protesting today along with hundreds of thousands of women, men and children in other cities and towns as part of the UK-wide National People’s Assembly Day of Action against Food Poverty.

“It is this organised struggle for higher pay by the trade unions along with the various anti-poverty progressive organisations that most threaten the profit greedy supermarkets and other multinational employers, the banks and financial institutions.”

In September, similar protests were also organised under the Enough is Enough umbrella in both Aberdeen and Elgin.

