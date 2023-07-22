Watch: Anti-cut campaigners protest outside Marischal College in Aberdeen

Anti-cut campaigners have gathered outside Marischal College in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (TUC) and community-based anti-cuts campaign groups gathered at Broad Street today.

They were gathering as part of the People’s Assembly National Day of Action to say “Enough is Enough”.

Protestors demanded action on food poverty and the cost-of-living crisis which they say affects millions of workers, benefit claimants, pensioners and children.

They banged drums and played music at the beginning of the protest – receiving interested looks from passersby.

One of the activist groups organising the protest was Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered.

Representative Laura McDonald stood up and spoke to the protestors.

She said the cuts were having a “devastating” impact on the people and communities of Aberdeen.

“We want to send a message to local councillors, Westminster and Scottish Governments that enough is enough”, she said.

‘No point sitting on the couch’

Several protestors held up homemade banners and placards.

Freya Bowes, who lives in Woodside came along to the protest to make her voice heard that the Tory party should never be trusted.

She said: “We need to get people and be heard.

“There is no point sitting on the couch – that is what the Tories are banking on with people being fed up.”

Plea to not build on St Fittick’s Park

Also at the protest were campaigners against the proposals to build on St Fittick’s Park in Torry.

Ishbel Shand spoke to the crowd against the proposals to build an Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone in Torry’s only green space.

She told listeners how Torry had changed over the years from a fishing township to an oil and gas yard.

Ms Shand also spoke out against how Torry was used as a sewage treatment works and landfill site.

People’s Assembly Day of Action against Food Poverty

Any member of the community was then offered to come forward and speak to the crowd.

Aberdeen TUC representative Tommy Campbell got up and said: “We are protesting today along with hundreds of thousands of women, men and children in other cities and towns as part of the UK-wide National People’s Assembly Day of Action against Food Poverty.

“It is this organised struggle for higher pay by the trade unions along with the various anti-poverty progressive organisations that most threaten the profit greedy supermarkets and other multinational employers, the banks and financial institutions.”

In September, similar protests were also organised under the Enough is Enough umbrella in both Aberdeen and Elgin.