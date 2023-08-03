A96 westbound blocked following crash near Aberdeen

Motorists heading westbound on the A96 have been brought to a standstill following a crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The incident happened on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road south of Blackburn shortly before 8am.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

The westbound carriageway of the A96 is blocked, with traffic building in the area.

Motorists are being advised to approach with caution.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved and if anyone has been injured.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.