Gallery: Dozens of comic fans turn out for first ever Broch-Con

Fraserburgh held its first ever Comic Con event with dozens of fans in attendance, including a superhero or two.

Fans got the chance to indulge their passion for comic books, superheroes and video games, as they stepped inside Broch-Con.

Many got dressed up for the occasion and went as their favourite superhero to “strut their stuff” down the Cosplay Walkway.

A gaming zone, kids corner, competitions and photo opportunities were just a slice of the activities taking place at today’s Comic Con event.

Held at Cheers Bar and Cafe, the event hosted a number of local businesses and traders.

One of the organisers, Ainsley Dyga, 51, previously told the Press & Journal she had always dreamed of taking the event to Fraserburgh.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.