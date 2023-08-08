Happy days of bouley bashers: 83% of readers say boy racing was ‘just a bit of harmless fun’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Happy days of bouley bashers: 83% of readers say boy racing was ‘just a bit of harmless fun’

Readers in their droves were quick to share happy memories of friendships, romances and the sense of community around the bouley bashers.

By Kirstie Waterston
bouley bashers on the beach boulevard in aberdeen
Bouley bashers on Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard in 2003. Image: DC Thomson

Reminiscing about bouley bashers over the years has been a journey down memory lane for generations of Aberdonians – and 83% of our readers said it was all a bit of harmless fun.

Last week, we tracked the history of boy racers in Aberdeen – better known as the ‘bouley bashers’ – from the 1960s to present day.

We looked at the youth subculture from the days of beasting bashed-up old minis down the Boulevard to the spoilers and dump valves of the noughties.

A car meet-up in Aberdeen
A car meet-up at the old AECC in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

And readers in their droves were quick to share happy tales of friendships, romances and the sense of community around the bouley.

Over the years, the bouley bashers hit the headlines amid high-profile police campaigns and court cases to slow down speedsters.

For decades, neighbouring residents complained their lives were made a misery thanks to the din of racing.

Readers have their say on bouley bashers poll

But we wanted to see what our readers thought, and so we launched a poll asking whether bouley bashers really were anti-social.

And the results are in: readers voted overwhelmingly that bouley bashing was just a bit of fun.

We asked: “Are car meet-ups in Aberdeen a bit of harmless fun, or is it anti-social behaviour?”, and 82.9% of those polled said it’s just a bit of fun compared to 17.1% who feel it’s anti-social behaviour.

Readers said it was a community where firm friendships – and more – were forged over a shared loved of cars.

The comments section was a roll-call of cars with many sharing stories of their prized motors, from Mk4 Cortinas of the ’80s, to 1.2 Vauxhall Novas and Mk2 Fiestas of the ’90s.

Some addressed critics and said: “I can understand people thinking it’s a sad thing to do, but if you were into cars then there was no other place like it.

“No matter what time of the day, or what day it was, you were guaranteed to see someone you know.”

Bouley was “my home away from home”

Our story prompted a real discussion on social media, with hundreds of comments and memories shared.

The consensus was these were the happy, heady days of youth where like-minded petrol heads enjoyed getting together and discussing all things cars.

A bouley bashers meet-up
Car enthusiasts gathering at the AECC car park in the 2000s. Image: DC Thomson

One commenter said they were “the good old days for sure” and another agreed, saying “had some of the best times down the bouley, made a lot of good friends that are still friends now”.

A common theme was the great banter and “great bunch of people” involved in the meetings.

One of the most popular comments said: “I started going down there in 1998 when I passed my test and met some fantastic folk who I’m still friends with today.

“I have so many happy memories of evenings spent doon the beach.”

Many people chimed in sharing their own memories, with an overriding sense of nostalgia and companionship among the bouley bashers.

A bouley basher racing past the Beach Ballroom
A boy racers cruises past the Beach Ballroom in 2003. Image: DC Thomson

“Was there in the late 70s early 80s was always great fun and met a lot of great people”, wrote another.

Such was the strength of community, one reader called the bouley his “home away from home”, reminiscing about the days before mobile phones and CCTV.

‘I met my wife through CB radio’ — romance doon the bouley

And of course, although we call them boy racers, it wasn’t just the boys’ domain – lots of girls joined in the bouley action too.

Women were as welcome as the lads, with dozens of comments saying they were “the good old days”, “the best days of my life” and one who said she was there in the ’80s with her “MK 1 Astra with wide wheels”.

Another bouley basher praised how friendly everyone was, saying: “Everyone was so inclusive and always happy to meet new people, even had the internet forum back in the day as well.”

a bouley bashers meet-up at bridge of don
Boy and girl racers meeting in Bridge of Don in the early 2000s. Image: DC Thomson

For some, those firm friendships blossomed into romance, with many meeting their spouses.

One woman said she remembered the bouley days of the early ’90s having met her husband there, and they’re still together 27 years on.

While another heartfelt comment said: “I was a bouley basher back in early ’80s with our CB radios and our handles on sunstrips on the windscreen. I met my wife through the CB radio and have been together for 41 years and still use our handles.”

And some kept it in the family for generations.

One woman commented: “My mum and dad met down the bouley, me and my partner met down there too. Me and my daughter both wouldn’t be here had there been no car scene.”

Another reader wrote: “Some great memories of my nights spent doon the bouley, parked up on the trammers, convoys to cruises and car events, still in touch with loads of people from back then, my own kids now all drive and enjoy being car enthusiasts too.”

A policeman kneeling down to talk to a man in a car with his window down
Constable Innes Coull chats to one of the drivers at the Beach Boulevard in 2000. Image: DC Thomson

High-octane antics down the bouley

Others shared insights into the high-octane driving that created a decades-long stand-off with authorities and racers.

One reader said: “We would race up and down at 120mph while cars blocked the junction so no-one else was on the road, haha.”

Another reminisced that it was “good fun and must have annoyed the bobbies when all the cars slowed down as they went past”.

One of the early ’90s bouley bashers said he had fun times with his blue Ford RS1600i then latterly a grey sapphire Cosworth, joking that “evading the plod became a subtle art form”.

Not everyone elaborated, but hinted at doing “crazy things” they wouldn’t do now.

A police car next to a bouley bashers meet-up
The police were often not far from the bouley bashers. Image: DC Thomson

But another former bouley basher from the 1980s said “it was always a bikers’ haunt” and that car drivers who were “put in their place” never attempted to go near the tramlines.

One biker said he clocked up 15,000 miles on his bike in nine months.

Some started out on two wheels before graduating to four: “First went down in ’91 when I passed my bike test, then ’92 when I passed my driving test, many happy nights down there with a great group of folk.”

Many said they miss those days and others joked that they would love to have another hurl along the bouley one night for old time’s sake.

One former bouley basher summed up the sentiments of many: “It was a great way to spend summer evenings, youngsters enjoying their cars, bikes and Codonas.

“We were so lucky to be able to enjoy the freedoms of having got your driving licence.”

Sergeant John Souter in his car on the beach boulevard
Sergeant John Souter keeping watch on the Beach Boulevard in 2001. Image: DC Thomson

If you like this you might enjoy:

On This Day, 1974: Aberdeen’s first women traffic wardens and cutting costs at Co-op

More from Past Times

Headlines on this day 1974, including Aberdeen's first female traffic wardens
On This Day, 1974: Aberdeen's first women traffic wardens and cutting costs at Co-op
Bouley bashers on Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
How a Rosehearty man became an American war hero
Bouley bashers on Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Aboyne Games memories over the years
Bouley bashers on Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
'Bouley Bashers': Aberdeen Beach Boulevard was illicit racetrack for generations of boy racers
Bouley bashers on Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
On This Day: Goering's car and fruity gossip featured in the Evening Express of…
St Machar Academy pupils jumping on the stone steps outside the school
Gallery: St Machar Academy memories through the decades
Youngsters posing on a fence with some horses
Gallery: Turriff Show fun through the years
Bonnie Prince Charlie's Betty Burke disguise recreation
From Prince to serving maid: Bonnie Prince Charlie's Betty Burke disguise recreated in meticulous…
Bouley bashers on Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
Commemorative ceremonies will remember the many Scots who died during the Korean war
Bouley bashers on Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
275 years of sport across the north and north-east

Conversation