The 41 historic and modern Aberdeen venues taking part in Doors Open Day 2023

Over 40 ancient and modern venues in Aberdeen are preparing to welcome visitors as part of Scotland’s largest free heritage festival.

For a weekend in September, locals and tourists will have the chance to peak inside some of Aberdeen’s most interesting buildings.

A number of properties, some of which have rarely been open to the public, will be on full display for Doors Open Day.

On September 2 and 3, buildings such as Crown Street’s mysterious Masonic Temple, Aberdeen University’s Zoology Building and Bon Accord Baths will be on display.

The heritage festival has been running in Aberdeen for 17 years.

Discovering history on the doorstep

This year’s theme for the festival is called Living Heritage. It will explore the link to the stories and people over time from one generation to the next.

Volunteer regional co-ordinator for the festival in Aberdeen, Seonaidh Baker, said it was a great free weekend for the whole family to enjoy.

She said: “Some of the venues cannot be open to the public normally and on this festival they open up so the public get a chance to see.

“A prime example is the Masonic Temple on Crown Street which isn’t usually open.

“It’s a great way to spend time with the family because it’s free.

“It’s just about getting people back out into the city and discovering history on their doorstep that they might not have known about before and being tourists in their own city.

“We’ve got 40 venues participating which will get people out and get them interested in what literally is on their doorstep and discovering new things.”

There will also be a special talk on crime and punishment in Aberdeen from the 1500s to the 1700s on the Saturday from Dr Chris Croly.

This will be held between 12.30pm and 1.30pm in the Sir Duncan Rice Library at Aberdeen University.

Doors Open Day takes place in Aberdeen on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday September 3. To book tickets for the talk on Crime and Punishment, email emailing seonaidh_martin@hotmail.com

The buildings open