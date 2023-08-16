Highland League: Results on Rothes radar after squad strengthening; Clach adjust after loss of Warren; Keith add Lynch

Rothes manager Ross Jack insists it is up to him to get results now he has got the squad he wanted.

The Speysiders – who face Nairn County at Station Park in the Breedon Highland League tonight – have recruited attacker Duncan Proudfoot and defender Callum Haspell of late.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle player Proudfoot, 18, is the latest addition, and Jack is pleased with the options at his disposal.

Ahead of facing Nairn, Rothes have taken one point from their first three league games, and Jack said: “I coached Duncan at Caley Thistle when he was younger and I like his attributes.

“I’m delighted to have him at Rothes.

“He can play as a striker or out wide, he’s got a good eye for goal and is a good finisher.

“This is an opportunity for him, the stage is there to go and do well and I’ve got high hopes for Duncan.

“I’m delighted with the commitment from the chairman and the board to allow us take in the likes of Duncan and Callum.

“We’d still like to add an out-and-out finisher if we possibly can, but everyone is looking for that.

“We’ve got more like the squad we’d planned to have at the start of the season.

“It’s up to me that now to put a team together that puts in a challenge.

“We’ve got a good balance of youth and experience and they’re all there to challenge each other.”

Nairn are also looking for their first league win of the campaign, but are buoyed by Saturday’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup preliminary round victory against Wick Academy.

Manager Steven Mackay will again be without Andrew Greig due to injury.

Clach ready for life after Warren

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin take on Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park this evening and boss Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have moved quickly to replace Gary Warren.

Experienced defender Warren has had to step away from playing for the Lilywhites due to a change in his work circumstances with Ross County.

However, MacDonald has managed to bring in Ben Cormack on loan from Elgin City until January to fill the void.

The 18-year-old spent last season with the Lilywhites and was named their young player of the year.

MacDonald said: “Gary’s got a new job with Ross County and he’s not going to have the time to play football.

“Gary’s gutted, we’re gutted, but there’s a chance for Gary to progress in his job so we wish him all the best.

“He’s an absolute gentleman and he’ll be missed. It’s a massive blow for us, but we’ve got to get on with things as best we can.

“We’ve been pursuing Ben for quite a while – poor Ross Draper (Elgin manager) is probably wanting to block my phone number.

“But Ross has been excellent to deal with and we’re looking forward to working with Ben again.

“We know what he can do, he knows what we’re about and we’re delighted to have him back.”

We are delighted to announce that Ben Cormack has returned to Grant Street Park on loan from @ElginCityFC.

The young central defender was voted our Young Player of The Year last season and we are excited to have him back.

Thanks to everyone at Elgin City for making this possible pic.twitter.com/bwMPWEEilp — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) August 14, 2023

Clach have also secured midfielder Lewis Mitchell on a two-year contract with the 22-year-old former Nairn County player impressing in pre-season.

Troy Cooper, who was in the Grant Street Park’s reserve side last term, has also penned a two-year deal.

MacDonald added: “Lewis did pre-season with us and he’s earned his deal.

“He’s a lovely technical player and a good passer of the ball, which suits us down to the ground.”

Wick are without Marc MacGregor, James Mackay Jamie Flett, Toby Macleod and Owen Rendall, but Alan Hughes returns.

Brora v Strathspey, and Keith add Lynch

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers could involve goalkeeper Logan Ross, who has returned to the club on loan from Ross County, when Strathspey Thistle visit Dudgeon Park.

Liam Grant is a doubt for the Grantown Jags while Caelan Mutch, Jack Gilliland, Daniel Whitehorn and Jude Fraser are all out for the visitors who are seeking their first points of the season.

Meanwhile, Keith aren’t in action tonight, but have added to their squad with the loan signing of Jordan Lynch from Formartine United.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has joined the Maroons until the end of the year and started in Saturday’s win at Turriff.

Keith boss Craig Ewen said: “Jordan’s an exciting young player.

“Positionally and tactically, when we don’t have the ball, he seems quite clever and gets into the right positions.

“With the ball, he’s good at getting at people in one v ones. He did well for us on Saturday and helped us get a good result.”