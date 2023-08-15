Confirmed: ‘Urgently needed’ supported living bungalows to be built on Aberdeen’s Stoneywood School site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confirmed: ‘Urgently needed’ supported living bungalows to be built on Aberdeen’s Stoneywood School site

The development on Stoneywood Road aims to free up much-needed hospital beds.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the new assisted living bungalows at Stoneywood. Image: Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects
An artist impression of the new assisted living bungalows at Stoneywood. Image: Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects

Eight “urgently needed” supported living bungalows will be built on the former Stoneywood School site in Aberdeen.

Back in April, the council unveiled its proposal for the development on Stoneywood Road – aiming to free up hospital beds.

Local authority planners have now granted the proposal after acknowledging there is an “urgent need” for this type of accommodation in Aberdeen.

They also believe it will bring “high-quality” specialist housing for residents with complex needs.

A shared open garden space will feature in the centre of the development at Stoneywood. Image: Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects

The bungalows would also allow future occupants to move out of existing “substandard” accommodation they may currently live in.

Planners also noted that the development has been designed to be more eco-friendly, incorporating low and zero carbon technology.

They argued the site would make a “small, localised contribution” towards tackling climate change.

What will the new site look like?

The development will be affordable housing that is both owned and rented out by Aberdeen City Council.

Each bungalow will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and wet room, along with small private garden space.

The homes have been designed for those who rely on wheelchairs and will be adaptable to ensure they meet the needs of future tenants.

A scooter park, central shared garden space and a sensory garden are also included in the development.

The Stoneywood site will have parking for staff and visitors. Image: Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects

Meanwhile a building for staff will be built alongside the bungalows.

It will have office spaces, a meeting/training room, and a staff area for carers to take some time out from their duties.

Eight residents are expected to live in the development and up to 16 members of staff would typically be on-site at all times.

The development will also have 28 car parking spaces to accommodate both staff and visitors.

Residents raised road safety worries

However, there was some concern raised about the impact the site would have on existing residents’ parking on Foresters Avenue.

One local even suggested the development could create access issues for emergency vehicles.

The red outline shows the location of the new development at Stoneywood. Image: Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects

However, council chiefs argued that parking would be “unaffected” by the development and no on-street parking bays would be removed.

What happened to the former Stoneywood School?

Aberdeen City Council received cash from the Scottish Government to replace the former Stoneywood School back in 2014.

The former Stoneywood School. Image: Sarah Durno

Plans for the new £13 million school, located on the site of the former Bankhead Academy on Greenburn Road, were given the green light in 2015.

Construction started on the five-acre site two years later and it opened its doors to pupils in August 2018.

