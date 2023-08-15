Confirmed: ‘Urgently needed’ supported living bungalows to be built on Aberdeen’s Stoneywood School site

Eight “urgently needed” supported living bungalows will be built on the former Stoneywood School site in Aberdeen.

Back in April, the council unveiled its proposal for the development on Stoneywood Road – aiming to free up hospital beds.

Local authority planners have now granted the proposal after acknowledging there is an “urgent need” for this type of accommodation in Aberdeen.

They also believe it will bring “high-quality” specialist housing for residents with complex needs.

The bungalows would also allow future occupants to move out of existing “substandard” accommodation they may currently live in.

Planners also noted that the development has been designed to be more eco-friendly, incorporating low and zero carbon technology.

They argued the site would make a “small, localised contribution” towards tackling climate change.

What will the new site look like?

The development will be affordable housing that is both owned and rented out by Aberdeen City Council.

Each bungalow will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and wet room, along with small private garden space.

The homes have been designed for those who rely on wheelchairs and will be adaptable to ensure they meet the needs of future tenants.

A scooter park, central shared garden space and a sensory garden are also included in the development.

Meanwhile a building for staff will be built alongside the bungalows.

It will have office spaces, a meeting/training room, and a staff area for carers to take some time out from their duties.

Eight residents are expected to live in the development and up to 16 members of staff would typically be on-site at all times.

The development will also have 28 car parking spaces to accommodate both staff and visitors.

Residents raised road safety worries

However, there was some concern raised about the impact the site would have on existing residents’ parking on Foresters Avenue.

One local even suggested the development could create access issues for emergency vehicles.

However, council chiefs argued that parking would be “unaffected” by the development and no on-street parking bays would be removed.

What happened to the former Stoneywood School?

Aberdeen City Council received cash from the Scottish Government to replace the former Stoneywood School back in 2014.

Plans for the new £13 million school, located on the site of the former Bankhead Academy on Greenburn Road, were given the green light in 2015.

Construction started on the five-acre site two years later and it opened its doors to pupils in August 2018.