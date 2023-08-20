GALLERY: Our 33 best photos from Ellon Pedal Car Race 2023

Cheering spectators lined Market Street as makeshift pedal cars went head-to-head for this year’s Ellon Pedal Car Race.

Market Street was all abuzz on Sunday as the popular event kicked off with the Scottish Cycling youth races in the morning.

This was followed by the family fun run which attracted beginners and experts alike.

The main event started at 2.30pm with thousands eagerly craning in to catch a glimpse of the pedal car race.

Around 12 teams competed in this year’s event, all hoping their cars make it first over the finish line.

Here our some of the best moments captured by our photographer Kenny Elrick.

For more of the best photo and video content from the north/north-east follow us on Instagram.