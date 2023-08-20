GALLERY: Our 33 best photos from Ellon Pedal Car Race 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Our 33 best photos from Ellon Pedal Car Race 2023

The main event started at 2.30pm with thousands eagerly taking up position on Market Street to catch a glimpse of the pedal car race. 

Driver getting soaked
Very few drivers made it out of the race bone dry. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
By Lottie Hood

Cheering spectators lined Market Street as makeshift pedal cars went head-to-head for this year’s Ellon Pedal Car Race.

Market Street was all abuzz on Sunday as the popular event kicked off with the Scottish Cycling youth races in the morning.

This was followed by the family fun run which attracted beginners and experts alike.

The main event started at 2.30pm with thousands eagerly craning in to catch a glimpse of the pedal car race.

Around 12 teams competed in this year’s event, all hoping their cars make it first over the finish line.

Here our some of the best moments captured by our photographer Kenny Elrick.

Pedal car driver
Pedal car driver going at full speed past the New Inn Hotel.
A team with their bike
Around 12 teams competed this year.
Family waving
Some smaller visitors were given a higher viewpoint to better see the race.
Finlay Reid, 9.
Finlay Reid aged nine trying out a pedal car.
Kids cheering racers on
The race inspired passion from many watching…and some others remained unimpressed.
Pedal Car race drivers
Many teams were gearing up to try and make it first over the finish line. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The family run
Drivers racing to their vehicles.
Pedal car driver driver veering round a corner
Number six veering round the circuit.
Girls smiling
Those who took part in the family fun run with their medals.
People with refreshments
Smiles and ice cream all round as visitors make the most of local cuisine.
Driver on the circuit
Many drivers were sprayed with water to make the circuit that little bit harder.
Spectators at the race
Spectators were not holding back in cheering the drivers on.
Driver getting soaked
If those watching did not bring a water pistol, they got inventive.
Drivers in the race
Some people were being given an extra boost.
Little girls smiling
The smiles were out in full force.
Driver in the lead
Even the drivers could not help but have a wee giggle in the competitive race.
Kids at the race
Many younger runners showing off their medals.
Drivers at the race
The drivers raced around the Market Street circuit.
Crowds at the race
The Ellon Pedal Car Race returned for the first time since Covid last year.
Waving boy
Those watching even gave the drivers a few waves.
A team with their car
Another team readying for the race.
Driver racing by
Many were just hoping their makeshift pedal car would make it over the finish line.
Crowds
Those watching made use of every bit of pavement lining the ‘race track’.
Cars at the ready
The makeshift cars at the ready.
Crowds at the race
Crowds giving thumbs up to drivers and a lot of spray.
Family having fun
Some got dressed up for the event.
Pedal car driver
A few wheels looked a little wobbly as drivers made their way round the track.
A couple with their pooch watching the race.
A couple with their pooch watching the race.
A pipe band also entertained crowds.
A pipe band also entertained crowds.

 

 

 

 

 

 

A kid with facepaint
There were some colourful, painted faces among the crowds.
Crowds
The family event is a popular annual day out.
Car driver racing
Teams with their entourage for the race.
Excited watchers
Grinning spectators lining the circuit.

For more of the best photo and video content from the north/north-east follow us on Instagram.

