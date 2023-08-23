Controversial new Aberdeen bus gates ‘make city centre a no-go zone for disabled people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial new Aberdeen bus gates ‘make city centre a no-go zone for disabled people’

Aberdeen City Council does not plan to introduce exemptions for blue badge holders

By Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco
Katrina Michie, the head of an Aberdeen disabled charity is among those speaking out against the bus gates.
The head of an Aberdeen disabled charity is among those speaking out against the bus gates. Image: Lauren Taylor / Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco

It has been claimed that controversial new Aberdeen bus gates have rendered the city centre out of bounds for disabled people.

Most vehicles have now been banned from key sections of Market Street, Guild Street, and Bridge Street after the restrictions were rolled put despite protests on Tuesday.

Leading councillors hailed the new “bus priority route” as a “much needed boost” for Aberdeen’s public transport system.

However, members of the Granite City’s disabled community are arguing that the measure is preventing them from even venturing into town.

New bus gates on Market Street, Guild Street, and Bridge Street
New bus gates on Market Street, Guild Street, and Bridge Street went live on Tuesday.                                                        Image: Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco/DC Thomson

More ‘physical pain’ for Aberdeen student unable to walk far

Biological sciences student Libby Hanson told us she has been left “utterly disincentivised” from going into the city centre.

Libby, who commutes into the city via taxi (paid for by Aberdeen University’s disabled student allowance) or car (driven by her husband), said that vehicular access to the city centre was “a blessing.”

The three new bus gates have been installed. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

She added: “I’m not able to walk very far, and having access to key areas via car was a blessing for me to be able to do ‘normal’ things like go out shopping and meet with friends.

“Without access to these areas, it takes significantly more planning, significantly more stress, and potentially significantly more physical pain to be able to do these things.”

Libby believes that “the people in charge” need to listen to the experiences of disabled Aberdonians.

She commented: “The whole ordeal can be made better by just allowing blue badge holders through, and it stuns me that this seemingly wasn’t considered to begin with.”

What are charities saying?

Katrina Michie, head of mobility charity Shopmobility AbleDeen, fears the bus gates will place added stress on disabled Aberdonians.

Katrina told the Press and Journal: “People will be forced out to the periphery with very few opportunities for close proximity access to where they need to be.”

While blue badge access to private car parks had been maintained “to a degree”, she said, the distance of these sites from Union Street render them moot for those with mobility issues.

The narrative is: Union Street and Aberdeen city centre are safe. Reporting safety concerns is "not as helpful as it could be," it has been claimed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A disability charity chief fears that new restrictions in the city centre could lead to increased costs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Bus gates mean Aberdeen disabled community could be left out of pocket

Katrina warned that the new restrictions could lead to an added financial burden for disabled individuals, who are more likely to live in poverty than the general public.

She said: “The choices for disabled people are being reduced to an unacceptably and dangerously low level.

“These moves also increase costs at a time where many are choosing between heating their homes, running the equipment that keeps them alive, or eating a cooked well-balanced meal.

“Fuel costs will increase because of the extra miles they will be forced to travel.”

Access to the Union Square car park will still be available, albeit via a circuitous route. However, disability activists have warned about the rise in costs the new bus gates may create. Image: DC Thomson

Should blue badge holders be exempt? Let us know in our comments section below

Could the council grant exemptions for disabled residents?

In a statement, a council spokeswoman confirmed that blue badge holders were not exempt from the restrictions.

But she said that new blue badge bays will be “coming into force” soon to make up for it.

Taxis, goods vehicles and local hire vehicles are exempted from the new route.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, there are over 235,000 living blue badge holders in Scotland.

Unlike the bus gates, Aberdeen’s low emission zone (LEZ), which comes into force next June, will feature exemptions for these individuals.

More than 50 vehicles spotted going through Aberdeen’s new bus gate in just 45 minutes

