Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drivers to endure three more weeks of Ellon Road works in Aberdeen

Council says the works are to close off gaps.

By Louise Glen
Roadworks are continuing on Ellon Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen motorists using Ellon Road are to endure three more weeks of roadworks – this time to “close off gaps” in the central reservation.

Earlier this year the road was reduced to one lane for months causing delays in and out of the city centre.

The works are in the area between B&Q and the old AECC where the road has been reduced to one lane.

Drivers added more than half an hour onto their commute at busy times.

Some asked, after the road was already closed at the same section, why the works were not completed at the same time as the earlier works, or why they were not completed in the summer holiday period.

Roadworks on Ellon Road
Roadworks between the old AECC building and Murcar Roundabout. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The works on the Ellon Road are to close off the gaps in the central reservation and are being carried out by WM Donald on behalf of Bancon Homes.

“Works are due for completion week commencing September 18.

“The road was previously reduced to one lane to install the new junctions and pedestrian crossing.”

