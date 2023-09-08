Long-awaited Macduff Aldi store to be approved again within days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Long-awaited Macduff Aldi store to be approved again within days

The supermarket plans were waylaid by a Tesco legal challenge before. This time, bosses believe the plans are bullet-proof.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed Macduff Aldi store. Image: Aldi
An artist impression of the proposed Macduff Aldi store. Image: Aldi

Plans for a much-anticipated Aldi store in Macduff are expected to be rubber stamped next week – for a second time.

The German retail chain initially got the go-ahead to build a supermarket on Duff Street last August.

But the plans were left in ruins following a legal challenge by rival firm Tesco.

The P&J’s coverage of the Aldi and Tesco court battle. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The planning approval was quashed by the Court of Session.

However, Aldi has since battled back and a second attempt featured the supermarket in a new masterplan for the area.

As well as the new retail unit, the masterplan also includes space for 22 homes and a future GP practice.

Councillors gave the masterplan the green light in June.

Shortly after that, Aldi resubmitted its application for the new store. Now the lengthy process could be about to reach another milestone.

Aldi store to bring £3.27 million investment to Macduff

Although the store would be built in Macduff, it is hoped it will serve residents in nearby Turriff, Banff and Portsoy.

A public consultation held earlier this year revealed that those living in Macduff travel as far as Elgin, Inverurie and Peterhead to get their weekly shop.

Macduff residents view the Aldi plans as part of the public consultation. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Throughout the consultation process, Aldi received more than 700 responses from locals, with around 98% in support of the proposal.

It is expected that 35 new jobs would be created, bringing a welcome employment boost to the town.

When will the decision be made?

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee will consider the proposal on Tuesday.

Council planners have recommended the plan be approved as it meets policy and has a “significant body of support locally”.

The site where the proposed Aldi store could open up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The proposal has proved to be extremely popular with residents as 145 letters of support were submitted to the local authority.

Just five locals voiced their objection to the plan.

Those in favour of the store welcomed the “much-needed” investment for Macduff.

Read more about the Aldi plans here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nathan Burrough and Karen Knowles of Bon Accord Soft Drinks.
Iconic Bon Accord soft drinks on sale at Aberdeen supermarkets
The famous white stag of Mormond Hill now, in September 2023, after being restored. And, on the right, as it was in 2015. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Enormous white stag landmark near Fraserburgh re-emerges thanks to volunteers
North and north-east residents can expect a weekend of sunshine.
Temperatures set to rise up to 27C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
An augmented reality version of Union Street.
Granite City Go: Augmented reality scheme aims to revitalise Union Street fortunes
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Stein is a hit and run driver Picture shows; Carla Stein. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Callous Aberdeen hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with life-changing injuries
Network Rail fined £6.7 million for failings that caused Stonehaven rail crash
A sketch of Alan Beattie Herriot's proposed Aberdeen divers memorial and, right, the Robert the Bruce statue he sculpted for the city.
Aberdeen memorial for North Sea divers proposed
The Royal Family at the gates of Balmoral After The Queen's passing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Flowers showed Deeside and nation's love for the Queen after her death
1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man sucker punched innocent stranger in Aberdeen city centre

Conversation