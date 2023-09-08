Long-awaited Macduff Aldi store to be approved again within days

Plans for a much-anticipated Aldi store in Macduff are expected to be rubber stamped next week – for a second time.

The German retail chain initially got the go-ahead to build a supermarket on Duff Street last August.

But the plans were left in ruins following a legal challenge by rival firm Tesco.

The planning approval was quashed by the Court of Session.

However, Aldi has since battled back and a second attempt featured the supermarket in a new masterplan for the area.

As well as the new retail unit, the masterplan also includes space for 22 homes and a future GP practice.

Councillors gave the masterplan the green light in June.

Shortly after that, Aldi resubmitted its application for the new store. Now the lengthy process could be about to reach another milestone.

Aldi store to bring £3.27 million investment to Macduff

Although the store would be built in Macduff, it is hoped it will serve residents in nearby Turriff, Banff and Portsoy.

A public consultation held earlier this year revealed that those living in Macduff travel as far as Elgin, Inverurie and Peterhead to get their weekly shop.

Throughout the consultation process, Aldi received more than 700 responses from locals, with around 98% in support of the proposal.

It is expected that 35 new jobs would be created, bringing a welcome employment boost to the town.

When will the decision be made?

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee will consider the proposal on Tuesday.

Council planners have recommended the plan be approved as it meets policy and has a “significant body of support locally”.

The proposal has proved to be extremely popular with residents as 145 letters of support were submitted to the local authority.

Just five locals voiced their objection to the plan.

Those in favour of the store welcomed the “much-needed” investment for Macduff.

