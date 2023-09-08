Man arrested for drug offences after crash at major Aberdeen roundabout

A man has been arrested in connection with drug offences after a two-vehicle crash at a major Aberdeen roundabout this afternoon.

The crash happened at St Machar Roundabout at about 1.50pm, which connects Great Northern Road and St Machar Drive, with one of the drivers being arrested.

It led to disruption in the area, with traffic being tailed back to Great Northern Road – a major route in and out of the city as part of the A96.

A police spokesman said: “At around 1.50pm on Friday September 8, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash at St Machar Roundabout, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a man, one of the drivers, has been arrested in connection with drug offences.”

The fire and rescue service confirmed it did not attend.