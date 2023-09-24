Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard to close for unknown spell as beach revamp ramps up in months ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard to close for unknown spell as beach revamp ramps up in months ahead

Part of the route will close early next year - and it could be a sign of change to come on city roads.

By Alastair Gossip
Traffic will be diverted along Links Road in February, missing out the most eastern stretch of Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Traffic will be diverted along Links Road (foreground) in February, missing out the most eastern stretch of Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A changing of the tides on roads around Aberdeen beach will arrive early next year – with a warning the surge could catch people out.

Multi-million-pound plans for two new parks either side of the Beach Boulevard were progressed by the city council earlier this month.

This shows how Beach Boulevard could ultimately look, with the stretch leading to a new pier extending out into the North Sea and new parks on either side of the road. Image: Aberdeen City Council 

The permanent future of the route from the city centre, through the Justice Street roundabout and down the Boulevard to the seafront will be decided in a year’s time.

But the first wave of what could be to come – loss of the use of the most eastern stretch of the Boulevard for motorists – will break “probably” in February.

A busy route in and out of the city for traffic from the north, it will be the latest change for motorists to negotiate.

This map shows the roads that the general motorist can still use around Market Street and the harbour. Image: Aberdeen City Council
This map shows the roads that the general motorist can still use around Market Street and the harbour following a recent string of changes. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The Esplanade and Boulevard are also a safe route for uncertain motorists looking to avoid any of the new bus gates and change in the city centre on their way to the south of Aberdeen.

Beach Boulevard closure will allow unfurling of Aberdeen masterplan

But when work begins on the £48m phase one of the beach masterplan, there will be new upheaval to contend with.

At the Beach Ballroom roundabout, citybound traffic will be diverted along Links Road.

On the northern side of the Boulevard, an events park with a new amphitheatre is planned in the green space beneath the Beach Ballroom and its new plaza.

This is how the expanse will look after the multi-million-pound changes. Image: Aberdeen City Council 

Across the Boulevard, land is earmarked for the “rope factory” playpark, with a sports area and a pump track.

There are also plans for new landscaping around the beachfront and a viewing platform on Broadhill.

£48m plans for Aberdeen beach have progressed, while city chiefs urge "caution" over big-ticket items. Image: Aberdeen City Council
£48m plans for Aberdeen beach have progressed, while <a href="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6153847/aberdeen-beach-masterplan-christmas-wishlist/">city chiefs urge “caution” over big-ticket items</a>. This shows how the playpark could look. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The stretch of the Boulevard between Links Road and the Esplanade will be closed during construction.

Longer-term closures are expected for the second part of the beachfront facelift, which is yet to be planned in detail – including whether or not a new Aberdeen FC stadium will play a key role.

Links Road diversion ‘probably’ will begin in February

Concerns were raised by SNP councillor Gill Al-Samarai, who highlighted the route was “well used” by people travelling into the city from Bridge of Don and Aberdeenshire.

Craig Innes briefed councillors on the plans for Aberdeen beach, including interim changes to the roads while work is carried out. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Craig Innes briefed councillors on the plans for Aberdeen beach, including interim changes to the roads while work is carried out. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

At a recent council meeting, chief commercial officer Craig Innes said: “It is proposed to close that Beach Boulevard spine between the two parks for a period.

“That will probably start around next February.

“And, in the interim, we would look to have traffic coming along Links Road, past the Beach Ballroom, towards the traffic lights and then we would look at the sequencing of the lights at that point.

“You would have three roads as opposed to the four so we would have options around about that, doing it on a rotational basis to keep traffic moving so there’s not a filter or bottleneck.

“That’s the thinking at the minute but it will be subject to traffic modeling and engagement specifically on that.”

Aberdeen beach roads upheaval could be a sign of change to come

The Boulevard closure will last an – as yet – undefined period but is not a permanent change.

Consultation will be carried out with affected residents beforehand.

The Justice Street roundabout is being eyed for a major revamp to improve walking and cycling links from Aberdeen city centre to the beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Justice Street roundabout is being eyed for a major revamp to improve walking and cycling links from Aberdeen city centre to the beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Are you concerned about the changes? Let us know in our comments section below

Meanehile, city planners have been tasked with finding a “more modest” way to make the Justice Street roundabout, at the top of the Boulevard, more cycle-friendly.

Initial proposals tallied up to a £12.3m spend.

The roads work will also tie in wider council goals, including creating a bus through route over the Castlegate.

Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald was 'surprised' at the little information published about incoming road changes at Aberdeen beach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald was ‘surprised’ at the little information published about incoming road changes at Aberdeen beach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But in the meantime, Aberdeen Labour councillor for George Street and Harbour Sandra Macdonald admitted “surprise” that so little was being said about the temporary roads overhaul.

“I don’t think people quite realise what is going to happen in February next year,” she said.

“Either in the area, or people coming in from Bridge of Don and beyond.

“But there are some positives as well for local residents.

“I think the car meets down at the beach won’t be able to happen there.”

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation