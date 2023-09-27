Schoolgirl, eight, with cancer to star in Archie Foundation variety show at Tivoli Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schoolgirl, eight, with cancer to star in Archie Foundation variety show at Tivoli Theatre

Izzy Noble, who has been receiving treatment for cancer at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, is one of the stars of the show.

By Shanay Taylor
Izzy Noble on stage at the Tivoli Theatre.
Izzy Noble is taking part in the Archie Foundation variety show. Image: The Archie Foundation.

A young schoolgirl, who has been battling cancer, is set to star in a charity show at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.

Izzy Noble is taking centre stage alongside other talented children in a bid to raise money for The Archie Foundation.

The eight-year-old has been receiving treatment for cancer at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Sharing how performing and fundraising are two of her favourite things, she can’t wait to show off her talents on stage.

She said: “I feel super excited and very proud to be asked to be the ambassador for such an amazing show.

“I am so excited about performing at the Tivoli, I can’t wait to get on such an amazing stage.

“Performing and fundraising are two of my favourite things, so getting to do both at the same time is a dream come true.”

‘Dream come true’

She is also encouraging other children who have been supported by The Archie Foundation and NHS Grampian to take part.

Archie helps children and families across the north-east, funding specialist projects at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital as well as Highland Children’s Unit, Tayside Children’s Hospital, and Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Commenting on everything the charity does to help those in hospital have as good a time as possible, she said: “During my first long stay in hospital, The Archie Foundation gave me gifts and activities which kept me busy and really cheered me up.

“The parents’ accommodation they gave my mum and dad was great, it meant they could both stay with me all the time. My sister even came for a sleepover which was great fun.”

Izzy can’t wait to star in the show next year. Image: The Archie Foundation.

Izzy will take part in the one-off event next year alongside 12 others.

Cassie McGunnigle who is the fundraising manager at Archie said the show will be a celebration of those performing.

She said: “The children will be the heart and soul of the show. Whether they’re performing as a solo act or part of a collaborative effort, the show at the Tivoli Theatre will be a celebration of them.”

All abilities are welcome to sign up to be part of the show and anyone who isn’t sure of what their act may be yet, shouldn’t shy from putting their name down.

Local businesses invited to support the event

The charity is currently looking for industry professionals to act as mentors to the performers.

There will also be a special act during the show which will see members of NHS Grampian staff step into the limelight.

Parents of the supported children will also have the chance to participate.

Local businesses are also being invited to support the event as there are several sponsorship packages available offering companies branding opportunities and a chance to get behind a local initiative.

The Tivoli Theatre Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation concluded: “We provide a wide variety of support and services to children and their families every day. We already think the children we support are shining stars, their bravery when dealing with the challenges they have to face is second to none.

“The Archie Foundation Variety Show will celebrate this bravery while also giving the children a chance to shine on stage.”

Anyone who is thinking about taking part in the Variety show taking place at the Tivoli Theatre on Saturday, May 4, 2024, should visit www.archie.org or send any questions to helllo@archie.org.

