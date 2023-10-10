Father and daughter kayakers rescued from the sea near Portsoy

Emergency services made a desperate search for two kayakers who got into difficulty in waters between Cullen and Portsoy.

RNLI crews combed the area looking for a father and daughter out on their kayaks near Sandend Bay just before midday.

The man was found quickly in the water, as crews rushed to locate the girl.

Buckie lifeboat was dispatched and joined on the scene by the RNLI Macduff lifeboat and the SAR rescue helicopter 151 from Inverness.

The female kayaker was recovered from her kayak by the Macduff lifeboat crew.

The incident was reported at 11.55am this morning.

A successful outcome for kayakers

Both casualties were assessed by trained crew and the winchman onboard the Buckie lifeboat before being handed over to paramedics.

They were found to be cold but otherwise fit and well.

A post shared on the RNLI Buckie lifeboat Facebook page said: “Thankfully today’s outcome was a successful one.

“This was not only due to a great team effort from all the emergency services but also down to the father and daughter kayakers being well equipped with life-jackets and most importantly a phone to call 999 and alert the coastguard.”

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “We tasked two lifeboats from Macduff and Buckie to make a search of waters off the coast.

“We were called at 11.55am to reports of two kayakers who were in difficulty at sea.”

The weather in the area at the time was “gusty” but otherwise bright and mild.