Pipers win big during first day of competitions at the Royal National Mod

Talented pipers from the Highlands and Islands struck gold during the first day of competitions at the Royal National Mod in Paisley.

Young musicians gathered alongside chanter, fiddle and piano players to compete in the Mod’s traditional music events.

Relatives, volunteers and spectators gathered at venues across the town to watch this year’s competitors battle it out for the day’s top prizes.

Barra piper follows in the footsteps of his grandfather

Donald MacLean from Barra grew up watching his grandfather play the pipes.

Inspired by his musical capabilities, the second year Castlebay Academy student began learning how to play for himself.

After four years of hard work and dedication, his musical talents have been recognised.

The 13-year-old piper won the Dugald Campbell Trophy Oban in the under 16s ground of Piobaireachd competition at The Wynd Centre.

Speaking to The P&J, he said his victory was very unexpected.

He said: “I’m very happy. It came as a big surprise.

“I’ve been playing pipes for four years and I love learning new things. My grandfather played the pipes and enjoyed playing the chanter.”

Fellow islander Ciorstaidh MacLean, 12, scooped the top prize in the Mod’s bagpipes novice competition.

The North Uist musician was presented with the Roderick Ross, Ferintosh, Memorial Trophy.

Young musicians from Skye and Inverness also left their mark on the Paisley Mod.

Hamish de Vries, from Skye struck gold during his inaugural appearance at the Mod on Saturday.

Following stiff competition in the under 13s chanter air competition, the 10-year-old youngster walked away with first place, earning him a gold badge.

He only began learning the chanter in 2021 under tutor Neil Stuart.

His mum, Catherine de Vries praised her sons’ efforts, saying: “It is quite amazing to be honest. He has put a lot of work into it. He enjoys it.”

Alasdair MacLeoid from Inverness is also returning home triumphant having taken first place in the chanter March under 13s competition.

The primary seven pupil from Inverness Gaelic School began learning to play the chanter through online classes during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The 11-year-old competed for the first time in Perth last year, coming in second place.

12 months on, he beat his competitors to victory to secure the gold badge at this year’s competition.

16-year-old piper replicates uncle’s success almost three decades on

A young Cowie piper is following in his uncle’s footsteps for a second time by winning the same award almost three decades on.

Arran Green, 16, took first place in the 16 to 18 2/4 March, Strathspey and Reel piping competition at The Wynd Centre, earning him the Royal Highland Fusiliers Cup and a gold badge.

The cup was previously won by his uncle Gordon Maclean in 1994.

It’s the second time the Bannockburn High student has carried on his uncle’s legacy.

During the 2022 Mod in Perth, he won the Roderick Munro Quaich after taking first place in the 15 and under March piping competition.

Accordion player overcomes injury to perform at Paisley Mod

Fraser Donaldson from Inverness was the most decorated accordion player of the day, winning two competitions at the Methodist Church.

The 14-year-old Charleston Academy pupil secured first place in the under 19s accordion competition, earning him the Smith Mearns Trophy.

Hours later, he went on to win the under 19s accordion contemporary contest and was presented with An Comunn Gaidhealach prize.

As competitions drew to a close, he was named the best player of the day, earning him The Fergie MacDonald Trophy.

Speaking to The P&J, his mum Heather spoke of how her son fought back from a broken wrist to compete.

She said: “He broke his wrist in May so we weren’t sure if he would be able to play or not.”

Fraser said his dad Colin Donaldson was a huge inspiration on his journey to success.

He said: “Seeing my dad playing it about the house, that’s what started it.

“It is good; it is nice to win. Getting to play in front of everyone is probably the nicest thing about it.”

Accordion player wins award for second consecutive year

11-year-old accordion player Alistair Adamson made history today by winning an award for a second consecutive year.

Alistair from Lanark took first place in the under 13s accordion competition at the town’s Methodist Church, earning him the Smith Mearns Trophy and Daniel G R Burt Memorial Trophy.

It’s the second time the youngster has won the competition, having secured first place during his first appearance at the Royal National Mod in Perth.

The young musician has also added the Jenny M.B Currie Award to his trophy cabinet after winning gold in the piano under 13s competition.

Alistair said he thoroughly enjoyed performing.

He said: “I was so shocked and surprised but really excited.

“I enjoy playing in general. I enjoy the buzz of all the people watching me and it is very rewarding at the end when you get a clap.”

His mum Mary said she was “over the moon” for him.