Storm Babet: Woman ‘knocked off feet’ by waves of sea foam at Aberdeen beach

A video shared online of sea foam taking over Aberdeen Beach amid Storm Babet has caught the attention of more than half a million people.

The footage was captured by The Press and Journal’s Lindsay Bruce on her way home from collecting her teenage son who became stranded due to bus cancellations in the city.

As she drove along Beach Esplanade towards her Donmouth home the car became covered in what looked like snow.

Storm Babet causes sea foam chaos in Aberdeen

The family was shocked to discover the white blanket stretching across the whole beachfront was actually an expanse of sea foam blowing across the road.

At a safe distance – and from behind a railing – Lindsay decided to film the scene.

But as the wind unexpectedly turned, she was knocked off her feet from what she described as a “foam tsunami”.

She said: “I was much safer than I looked, though the force of the foam did knock me over.

“In seconds I was soaked to the skin and when we got home we realised the foam must have contained piles of sand as my clothes were drenched and my floor was covered in sand.”

Is this Guinness beer, splattered all across our beach shores?

Lindsay then shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, which has now been watched by more than half a million people.

Most have been expressing surprise saying they hadn’t seen such an amount of foam in Aberdeen before.

Others debated what the foam consisted off, with one person joking that it looked like Guinness. Lindsay was quick to reply that it definitely did not taste like it.

Having seen the the expanse of foam, Lindsay added: “I’ve never seen anything like it.

“It really did look like it had a life of its own. I agree with many of those commenting that nature isn’t a force to be reckoned with.”

The storm rages on…

Storm Babet first-hit the north-east on Thursday and is continuing to batter the region this weekend.

Thousands of households have been left without power and a number of areas have been flooded due to the severe weather.

Most of the impact has been in South Aberdeenshire and across Angus, with an extended “danger to life” warning in place in these areas throughout Saturday.

“As far as putting myself at risk, I had someone with me and was actually far safer than it looked,” Lindsay said.

“However I am still a reporter wanting to document a major event in my city.

“I think the footage shows how much damage a storm can do and how much power it has. Just an hour earlier there was no foam at all.”