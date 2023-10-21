Storm Babet: Woman ‘knocked off feet’ by waves of sea foam at Aberdeen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Woman ‘knocked off feet’ by waves of sea foam at Aberdeen beach

Lindsay Bruce's video has now been viewed by more than half a million people online.

By Denny Andonova
Headhsot of Lindsay Bruce and her image of sea foam at Aberdeen beach
Lindsay Bruce captured a video of the wild sea foam at the Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen. Images: Lindsay Bruce.

A video shared online of sea foam taking over Aberdeen Beach amid Storm Babet has caught the attention of more than half a million people.

The footage was captured by The Press and Journal’s Lindsay Bruce on her way home from collecting her teenage son who became stranded due to bus cancellations in the city.

As she drove along Beach Esplanade towards her Donmouth home the car became covered in what looked like snow.

Storm Babet causes sea foam chaos in Aberdeen

The family was shocked to discover the white blanket stretching across the whole beachfront was actually an expanse of sea foam blowing across the road.

At a safe distance – and from behind a railing – Lindsay decided to film the scene.

Lindsay Bruce in sea foam
Lindsay was knocked off her feet by the sea foam. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson.

But as the wind unexpectedly turned, she was knocked off her feet from what she described as a “foam tsunami”.

She said: “I was much safer than I looked, though the force of the foam did knock me over.

“In seconds I was soaked to the skin and when we got home we realised the foam must have contained piles of sand as my clothes were drenched and my floor was covered in sand.”

Is this Guinness beer, splattered all across our beach shores?

Lindsay then shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, which has now been watched by more than half a million people.

Most have been expressing surprise saying they hadn’t seen such an amount of foam in Aberdeen before.

Others debated what the foam consisted off, with one person joking that it looked like Guinness. Lindsay was quick to reply that it definitely did not taste like it.

Having seen the the expanse of foam, Lindsay added: “I’ve never seen anything like it.

“It really did look like it had a life of its own. I agree with many of those commenting that nature isn’t a force to be reckoned with.”

The storm rages on…

Sea foam at Aberdeen beach during Storm Babet.
Aberdeen beach was smothered in sea foam, blown over from Storm Babet’s furious winds. Images: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Storm Babet first-hit the north-east on Thursday and is continuing to batter the region this weekend.

Thousands of households have been left without power and a number of areas have been flooded due to the severe weather.

Most of the impact has been in South Aberdeenshire and across Angus, with an extended “danger to life” warning in place in these areas throughout Saturday.

“As far as putting myself at risk, I had someone with me and was actually far safer than it looked,” Lindsay said.

“However I am still a reporter wanting to document a major event in my city.

“I think the footage shows how much damage a storm can do and how much power it has. Just an hour earlier there was no foam at all.”

Storm Babet live updates: Aberdeenshire residents warned ‘do not travel’ as flooding causes major disruption

Conversation