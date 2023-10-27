Aberdeen city centre pub submits plans to make outdoor seating area permanent

An Aberdeen city centre pub has submitted plans to make its outdoor seating area a permanent feature.

Ye Olde Frigate Bar on Netherkirkgate added the tables and chairs outside in 2020 during the pandemic.

The team shared photos on social media of the newly built wooden decking being built at the time.

Once the Covid regulations came to an end, the pub was granted permission to keep the outdoor space in place for a further 18 months.

Plans to keep outdoor seating at Ye Olde Frigate Bar

Now, they have submitted plans to Aberdeen City Council for a further extension or to make the decking and canopy on the street a permanent fixture.

The deck covers just over 10 square foot on the pavement and road opposite the entrance to Marks and Spencer.

The documents submitted by Ye Olde Frigate Bar show it would remain in the same spot.

Initial plans to maintain the outdoor decking were approved by the council in May 2022 with it noted the proposal “would contribute to the vibrancy of the city centre”.

This was granted with one condition in place to limit the playing of “amplified” music outside Ye Olde Frigate Bar.