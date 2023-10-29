Scotland Women need to improve for second part of Dutch double-header – Lisa Evans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland Women need to improve for second part of Dutch double-header – Lisa Evans

Pedro Martinez Losa's side were beaten 4-0 in Nijmegen by the Netherlands on Friday night

By Jamie Durent
Scotland Women international midfielder Lisa Evans. (Image: SNS.)
Scotland international midfielder Lisa Evans. (Image: SNS.)

Scotland Women midfielder Lisa Evans knows the national side must deliver a much-improved performance against Netherlands on Tuesday night.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side meet the Dutch in the second game of their Uefa Nations League double-header, on the back of a chastening 4-0 defeat against the same opposition in Nijmegen on Friday.

Although the Scots were deprived of key midfielders Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert through injury, as well as Rangers’ Sam Kerr and Manchester United’s Emma Watson, the visitors were given a “footballing lesson” by the World Cup quarter-finalists.

Scotland have a challenging group but acquitted themselves well in the first camp, drawing with Belgium and suffering a narrow defeat against reigning European champions England.

Experienced campaigner Evans knows Scotland are capable of better and performance levels must be upped for Tuesday’s showdown in Glasgow.

“All in all we’ll be disappointed with the performance,” she said. “At the end of the day we’ve got another performance on Tuesday and we need to make it better.

“We know ourselves we can do better than we showed and we need to put it right.

“Holland are a top side – they’ve not been in finals for no reason. To be honest, they gave us a footballing lesson.

“We need to review the game and do the basics better. We need to be way more aggressive than what we showed and we’ve got the opportunity to put it right.”

Danielle van de Donk gets to the ball first to put Netherlands in front against Scotland Women. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186f)
Danielle van de Donk gets to the ball first to put Netherlands in front against Scotland. (Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186f))

Evans came on as a second-half substitute for Scotland and could take some small comfort in receiving her landmark 100th cap.

The 31-year-old West Ham midfielder, who hails from Perth, made her national team debut in 2011 and was part of the squads which reached Euro 2017 and the World Cup in France two years later.

“I love being part of this group – it’s such a special group,” added Evans. “I feel like we’re all in it together.

“It’s been amazing to be part of all the generations that have come through. Now I’m one of the older ones trying to pass on what I know to the younger ones.

“I was disappointed with the result but happy and proud to have made 100 appearances for Scotland, no doubt about that.”

Scotland Women: Rachel Corsie reckons they can still compete with best despite 4-0 loss to Netherlands in Nations League

 

