Aberdeen’s St Peter’s RC School to be SAVED by expanding into historic building next door

If the proposal is approved, work to refurbish Old Aberdeen House could be complete by summer 2026.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Plans have been drawn up to move St Peter's RC School into Old Aberdeen House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Plans have been drawn up to move St Peter's RC School into Old Aberdeen House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The future of St Peter’s RC School in Aberdeen will be decided within days after the council unveiled plans to save it from closure.

Aberdeen City Council had initially proposed to shut the building and relocate pupils to Riverbank School in nearby Tillydrone.

But now, the local authority wants to instead refurbish the historic Old Aberdeen House next door and move some classes there permanently.

Officers argue that revamping the building would help create a “21st Century learning environment for pupils”.

Old Aberdeen House move a ‘smarter long-term investment’

A study was launched in September to see if it would be possible to repurpose the freshly vacated granite building.

A report to go before councillors next week states this option was the “most viable, least risk and smarter long-term capital investment”.

Under the proposal, St Peter’s School would move into the Old Aberdeen House while a two-storey extension would be added. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Council officers previously revealed it would be cheaper to convert the Dunbar Street site than Riverbank School.

Under the proposed works, the retrofitted building would be more environmentally friendly and help the council meet its net zero targets.

Proposed floor plans show what the changes to Old Aberdeen House could look like. Image: Aberdeen City Council

While a new two-storey extension would be built to provide pupils with a two-court games hall, changing rooms, a kitchen and dining area.

But children would temporarily move to the Tillydrone school while redevelopment work is carried out at Old Aberdeen House.

Public made their views clear on St Peter’s plan

An engagement exercise was carried out alongside the study to give parents, residents and pupils the chance to have their say on the plans.

In total, 68 comments were received with the majority in support of the Old Aberdeen House proposal.

Part of St Peter’s RC School and the City Archives currently operate from Old Aberdeen House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

However, eight participants wanted to see the move to Riverbank come to fruition.

Some argued the larger playground at Riverbank would be better for pupils.

When would Old Aberdeen House work be complete?

The proposal will be considered by both the education and finance committees next week.

If all goes to plan, St Peter’s pupils would move to the existing Riverbank School in early 2025.

St Peter’s RC School. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It is estimated the redevelopment work at St Peter’s and Old Aberdeen House would be finished by summer 2026.

The City Archives currently operates from the Dunbar Street site, but a new home would have to be found for it before any refurbishment work can start.

It is hoped that the archives team could move out by the end of next year.

What would happen to Riverbank School?

The council had initially planned for children at St Peter’s RC to move to Riverbank School once its replacement was complete.

This is still expected to be on track for next summer.

St Peter’s RC pupils would temporarily move to Riverbank School in Tillydrone while refurbishment work is underway. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The existing building was due to be refurbished before becoming the new permanent base for St Peter’s.

But if this new proposal is approved, the Tillydrone school site would lay empty until another use could be found for it.

Stay Another Day: Aberdeen school Christmas holidays to be delayed after blunder

