High school used as selling point at crisis-hit Countesswells ‘new town’ could be axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

High school used as selling point at crisis-hit Countesswells ‘new town’ could be axed

The council is tied to building a secondary at Countesswells when the 1,000th home is built - despite projections there could be only 100 academy-aged children living there.

By Alastair Gossip
A new Hazlehead Academy could come at the expense of the new Countesswels development, as it remains in limbo.
A new Hazlehead Academy could come at the expense of the new Countesswels development, as it remains in limbo.

Plans to build a secondary school at Aberdeen’s troubled Countesswells “new town” could be scrapped – with children attending a replacement Hazlehead Academy instead.

The local authority struck a deal to build a high school in Countesswells as part of an agreement with developers building thousands of homes there.

Aberdeen City Council entered the agreement with Countesswells Development Ltd with the idea of opening it after the 1,000th home was built.

But the major scheme has been left in limbo in recent years, with the future of the major construction project still in doubt.

And council talks with the Stewart Milne Group subsidiary have stalled since it went into administration in 2021.

Countesswells ‘unviable’ for new academy as Hazlehead gains official nod

So far, around 900 have been constructed in Aberdeen’s newest town, along with the first of an agreed two primaries.

With no sign of when another 100 might be built, changes are now afoot.

Countesswells School was the first of two primaries and secondary agreed to be built in Aberdeen's new town - before Countesswells Development Ltd went into administration. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Countesswells School was the first of two primaries and secondary agreed to be built in Aberdeen’s new town – before Countesswells Development Ltd went into administration. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Only 47 children from Countesswells are on the Hazlehead roll.

This temporary stint could soon be made permanent.

Council property chief Stephen Booth says the first 1,000 homes would only bring 100 secondary-aged pupils to Countesswells.

Future of Countesswells ‘difficult to predict’

“It is difficult to predict a timeline for when (the 1,000-home milestone will be reached) due to current market conditions and the impact of the development going into administration,” he writes in a report to councillors.

He adds: “100 pupils is not viable to sustain a new secondary school both from a curriculum offering and the capital investment required.”

Aberdeen City Council has a minimum of a 1,000 prospective pupils for any new secondary school, to support “high quality learning and teaching”.

New Hazlehead Academy plans in the works

Both the city’s education and finance committees are to be asked to make the new 1,600-pupil Hazlehead Academy the council’s agreed way forward this week.

It would be built on the current academy’s playing fields.

A plan of the new Hazlehead Academy site from a city council feasibility study put to the public. Image: Aberdeen City Council
A plan of the new Hazlehead Academy site from a city council feasibility study put to the public. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Now property chiefs want to consult the public on changing up the catchment of Hazlehead to include Countesswells and Kingswells permanently.

The shake-up could be approved next summer.

The Scottish Government last week finally revealed a long-awaited funding pledge for what’s promised to be the city’s first “green school”.

Understood to be worth “a substantial eight-figures”, it’s been promised towards the new Hazlehead Academy.

Talks over new Hazlehead Academy v Countesswells secondary stall

But building a new school there might cause the city to miss out on other cash.

Aberdeen’s deal with CDL specifically requires a secondary to be constructed in the 3,000 development, which is still thought to be up for sale.

And council bosses have been unable to get permission to shift their attentions elsewhere, given the ongoing administration process.

Stewart Milne Group, formerly headed up by Stewart Milne pictured outside homes in Countesswells, was leading the development with through its Countesswells Development Ltd company - now in administration. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Stewart Milne Group, formerly headed up by Stewart Milne pictured outside homes in Countesswells, was leading the development with through its Countesswells Development Ltd company – now in administration. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

It means contributions which would have been made towards a Countesswells academy can’t be used to help fund Hazlehead.

There has already been an almighty wrangle over developer contributions towards Countesswells School, which opened earlier this year.

Mr Booth says: “The agreement for the Countesswells development signed in 2016 sets out clear triggers for secondary education provision.

“Any proposed changes will require to be discussed and negotiated accordingly.

“It has proved challenging for officers to conduct any engagement (since CDL’s administration) regarding potential options for future secondary school provision for Countesswells pupils.”

This is despite the fact that some of the homes have been sold on the basis that there would soon be a nearby secondary school.

But this is unlikely to make negotiations any easier, Mr Booth warns.

Council urged to splash out on swimming pool

Our readers made clear their top priority for the new Hazlehead Academy

The vast majority urged council chiefs to include a new swimming pool in the plans.

Hazlehead swimming pool, boarded up in 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hazlehead swimming pool, boarded up in 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Hazlehead and Kincorth pools were mothballed by budget cuts in 2016.

And reopening Hazlehead looks increasingly unlikely as it’s one of the public buildings thought to contain “bubbly” reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Councillors on the education committee will vote on Tuesday, with the financial case to be scrutinised the following day.

‘I predict empty classrooms’: Parents react as blunder could delay Christmas holidays for Aberdeen kids

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Evolve iiMS MD Robin Parkinson and the firm's office in the west end of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen firm Evolve iMS investing £300,000 in support services
1973: The construction of Aberdeen's New Market Union Street entrance, flanked by Van Allan on the left and Grants furniture store on the right. Image: DC Thomson
Pictures: Bombsites, bars and bulb-planting - November days gone by in Aberdeen
James Watt is the CEO of BrewDog
Georgia Toffolo shares sweet 'postcards' from Maldives holiday with beau BrewDog's James Watt
Car and lorry crash at Crimond, as road closed.
Two in hospital after emergency services rush to scene of accident on A90 near…
A fire saw homes evacuated on George Street in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen homes evacuted after fire in George Street
Roo MacKinnon in Jesus Christ Superstar by Harlequin Productions on a red, foggy stage shouting wearing a leather jacket.
Aberdeen barber Roo embraces wild side in School of Rock
We went to try out Kohinoor in Aberdeen, and we were not disappointed. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
Tuck into warming curries and authentic Indian cuisine at Kohinoor in Aberdeen
Gary Craib launched Pie Aroma roughly two years ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Doner kebab and 'Big Mac' fillings are no pie in the sky ideas for…
The Lairhillock Inn in Netherley has been reduced to rubble, with plans for housing on the site of the historic hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lairhillock Inn: New owner tables fresh housing plans for site of razed restaurant
Car vandalised in Stonehaven.
Couple 'distraught' after Stonehaven cars and buildings hit in spate of swastika vandal attacks

Conversation