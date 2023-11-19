IN PICTURES: Festive spirit in full swing as hundreds take part in Aberdeen’s Christmas Parade

Crowds got into the festive spirit as they marched down Union Street as part of this year’s Christmas light switch-on.

Aberdonians donned their best festive attire as they joined the parade towards Castlegate, while each of the impressive light display illuminated as they went.

Hundreds paraded along Union Street including Santas on Scooters, giant Nutcrackers, panto characters, festive floats and even a Santa in a Tesla as well as one on a lorry.

It also featured the popular Charlie House’s Santa Run which kicked off the evening, with dozens of runners donning the famous red and white suit to take part.

At the end of the parade, hundreds watched as the giant Norwegian Spruce was lit up, sparkling amidst the dark night, signalling the start of Christmas in Aberdeen.

The parade follows the opening of the Aberdeen Christmas Village which features a ferris wheel, helter skelter, and ice rink as well as a market and food stalls.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the action.