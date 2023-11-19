IN PICTURES: Festive spirit in full swing as hundreds take part in Aberdeen’s Christmas Parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: Festive spirit in full swing as hundreds take part in Aberdeen’s Christmas Parade

Crowds gathered to watch the parade as it went down Union Street lighting up the Christmas lights as they went.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

Crowds got into the festive spirit as they marched down Union Street as part of this year’s Christmas light switch-on.

Aberdonians donned their best festive attire as they joined the parade towards Castlegate, while each of the impressive light display illuminated as they went.

Hundreds paraded along Union Street including Santas on Scooters, giant Nutcrackers, panto characters, festive floats and even a Santa in a Tesla as well as one on a lorry.

It also featured the popular Charlie House’s Santa Run which kicked off the evening, with dozens of runners donning the famous red and white suit to take part.

At the end of the parade, hundreds watched as the giant Norwegian Spruce was lit up, sparkling amidst the dark night, signalling the start of Christmas in Aberdeen.

The parade follows the opening of the Aberdeen Christmas Village which features a ferris wheel, helter skelter, and ice rink as well as a market and food stalls.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the action.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
11 Christmas markets to visit – from Aberdeen Christmas Village to Oban Winter Festival

 

The parade marched down Union Street as thousands cheered them on from the sidelines. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Thousands turn out to see the Aberdeen Christmas light switch-on parade down Union Street
