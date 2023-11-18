The Flying Pigs: London elite will never recover after Aberdeen Christmas Village dominated Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: London elite will never recover after Aberdeen Christmas Village dominated Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

I da ken if the judges hid ower much mulled wine, or wis hallucinating efter a dodgy sausage, but at’s quite an unexpected result, is it?

Aberdeen's Christmas Village is back on Broad Street for another festive season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Moray Barber.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken about youse, but I wiz amazed tae hear that Aiberdeen Christmas Village his been dubbed the fifth best in the UK.

I da ken if the judges hid ower much mulled wine, or wis hallucinating efter a dodgy sausage, but at’s quite an unexpected result, is it? If oor Christmas Village is top five, fit the hell are they like in ither toons? We beat Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland, so at’s one in the eye tae the London elite, and a massive thumbs up tae Codona’s Broad Street outreach centre.

The Flying Pigs

It turns oot the judges used various criteria tae rank a’ the Christmas villages, and we scored big cos of oor enviable snowfall level. Nae surprise, ‘at, wi’ oor 2.5 days o’ sna ivery December.

Turns oot a’ ye need tae get into the top five is tae be somwye far it’s regularly caul enough for wintry conditions. Fit means it’s actually a good thing that ye canna feel yer taes efter the last dregs o’ mulled Ribena hiv been drained fae the paper cup ye’ve been desperately clinging ontae for warmth.

Judges also took longetivity into consideration. So, again, ‘at pits Aiberdeen’s Christmas Village at a distinct advantage, ‘cos it dis ging on for a helluva time. It’s mid-November and a’ready fan ye look up Broad Street, ye can see the Christmas mairket in a’ it’s glory, its entrance marked by three wise traffic cones and the festive “Road Closed” sign.

I dinna mean tae be a Grinch aboot it, but I div think it’s unasseptable fan Christmas stairts sae early. The John Lewis advert is oot, wi’ its hairtwarming tale o’ a man-eating plant fit boaks up presents onto a grateful fem’ly. Of course, it’s the message o’ the John Lewis advert fit is really important, and, if ye bide in the north-east, that message is: “Dinna forget we shut twa year ago and we’re nae coming back.”

Food and drink, ice skating and funfair rides are all on offer at the Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Like a lot o’ folk, fit wi’ inflation and a’thing, I dinna ken foo I’m going tae afford Christmas ‘is year. I’m still skint fae Halloween, and then my Jayden’s firework display wiznae cheap. Especially seeing as it set fire tae next door’s backie.

It widna hae been sae bad if she hidna hid her washing on the whirly. I think she’s being chicky wi’ the compensation claim, though. ‘At joggers wis niver Balenciaga.

Struan Metcalfe, MP for Aberdeenshire North

Growing up, I was always one of the cool kids. In with the “in crowd”. The sort of chap another fellow would want to sup a can of Vimto with, or join in a game of “Who’s got the richest Daddy?”

And today, as you know, I ooze charisma. It seeps out of me, often unbidden. I cannot help but inspire others, simply by being little old me, a gentrified Daniel Craig in red corduroys, and a Barbour gilet.

And I’m much loved in the constituency, of course, where I am known for my empathy. That’s why my people often refer to me as “The Great Feel”.

Alas, since BoJo got the heave-ho, the party has got itself a new gang of cool kids who’re a bit more edgy, and uncouth

When I first went to Westminster, I was the epitome of Conservative cool. Alas, since BoJo got the heave-ho, the party has got itself a new gang of cool kids who’re a bit more edgy, and uncouth.

Yes, even Struan Montgomery Aubrey Rosalind Metcalfe the Third has had to give it up to another, wilder crazy gang. A gang of Tories who say: “I’ll match your culture war and I’ll raise you an illegal deportation scheme”, or: “I’ll see your cost of living crisis and I’ll raise your tent to the ground.”

You know who I’m jolly well talking about. Crazy young things like Lee “Angry” Anderson, Nadine “She’s no Lady” Dorries, and Cruella “You can’t sack me, I resign!” Braverman.

Don’t get me wrong: I’d love to be in their gang, and I did try to show my mettle by lying about fossil fuels and crime stats in an interview with Fiona Stalker. But, sadly, it was on Radio Scotland, so nobody heard it.

Still, even then, I knew that it wasn’t me. I’m just no good at the angry tweeting, and watching GB News gives me the total cringe. It’s like being locked in a room with all the weirdest people at work.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman outside her home following her sacking by the prime minister on Monday. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

But, hey, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for we “caring Conservatives” – I was bally well over the moon to see the return of Super Dave to the cabinet! He’s been away on his gap seven years – somewhere in Europe, maybe? ROFL! But, now, it’s Cameron time! And we can only hope that, as a properly posh person, he’ll be a civilising influence.

Because, the truth is, like most of my parliamentary colleagues, I’m not one of these new Conservatives who attacks, demonises and blames immigrants and the poor. I’m the old-fashioned kind of Conservative who never thinks about them at all. Pip pip!

@FlyingPigNews

Conversation