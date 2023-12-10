Peterhead forward Rory McAllister remains upbeat after 1-1 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead forward Rory McAllister remains upbeat after 1-1 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose

The Blue Toon now trail title rivals Stenhousemuir by five points clear at the top of the League Two table.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Rory McAllister is stopped by the Bonnyrigg Rose defence. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Rory McAllister is stopped by the Bonnyrigg Rose defence. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead forward Rory McAllister dismissed any suggestion that the Blue Toon’s failure to take full points from their clash with Bonnyrigg Rose at a rain-lashed New Dundas Park could be construed as a bump in the road on their promotion campaign.

“There’s a long way to go,” said McAllister at the end of a gruelling battle on the heavy Bonnyrigg pitch, which had  survived two inspections before finally being declared playable by referee Alex Shepherd.

“We’re only halfway through the season, we’ve just got to knuckle down and keep winning games.

“Coming away from here with a point isn’t the end of the world, especially when you take the conditions into account.

“It’s very hard to play football on a surface like that and if we were to have played them on a decent pitch then I’m sure we’d have won the game.

‘It is Scotland after all and we’re playing on a grass pitch which has been affected by several days of rain – you’ve just got to get on with it and we now move on to next week.”

Both sides took time to adapt to the conditions early on but it was Peterhead who created the first chance of the game, McAllister making space on the left hand side of the penalty area before whipping in a curling shot which slipped narrowly wide of Paddy Martin’s left hand post.

Bonnyrigg, however, took the lead midway through the first half when their towering centre back Kerr Young rose above the Peterhead defence to head the ball home from a Lee Currie corner.

Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks is tackled by Bonnyrigg’s Jason Jarvis. Image: Duncan Brown.

The visitors squandered a great chance to level the scores shortly afterwards when referee Shepherd awarded a penalty falling Angus Mailer’s handball.

Kieran Shanks saw his spot-kick saved superbly by Martin.

The Blue Toon equalised on the hour when Joe McKee curled a 20-yard free kick high into the net and although McAllister and Hamish Ritchie’s had chances to snatch victory late in the game, the Midlothian side held on for a draw.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown appeared happy to be heading home with a hard-fought point.

He said: “If we don’t win the game then its important to make sure we don’t lose it.

“I think it was one of those games today where it was a real battle and the conditions were brutal for everyone. A point each is probably about right.

“The pitch had a significant effect on our performance although once we scored we had a bit of momentum and created a couple of chances.

“It was a brilliant strike from Joe McKee to bring us back into the game when we were a goal down, he’s more than capable of that as we’ve seen before.

“We’ll take the point and move on.”

