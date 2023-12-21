Glencraft goes a little Willy Wonka

We’ll begin with a spin travelling in the world of Glencraft’s creation. The connoisseurs of comfort and dreamy nights are sprinkling a touch of Willy Wonka wonder into your sleep sanctuary.

Hold on to your pillows, because Glencraft have just unveiled a tantalising array of comfort toppers that ensure both luxury comfort and heat regulation, and guess what? There’s a ‘golden ticket’ up for grabs! Yes, you heard it right. The chance to win a luxury mattress is just a topper away.

Crafting comfort: Glencraft’s sensory approach to sleep

Donald Mackay, Glencraft’s CEO, said: “We’ve been defining comfort in mattresses here in the north-east of Scotland for nearly 200 years, helping people sleep better all over the world. However, we’ve turned our attention to look at other products that add an extra layer of comfort to your sleep. This is why we started manufacturing our Glencraft Topper range.”

Picture this: a mattress crafted with the precision of an Oompa Loompa and the magic touch of Willy Wonka himself.

Glencraft’s Marketing Executive, Michael Ballantyne, said: “Aside from sight, one of the most important senses that we have is being able to feel. That’s an extremely vital sense when you’re making a product that people spend seven to nine hours resting on.

“Compared to other mattress manufacturers, who produce products through large machinery, our handmade Glencraft products are very much built from a sensory feeling experience, which really is what comfort is all about. Here at Glencraft we’re crafting comfort with our hands, not with our eyes.”

You really will feel like you’re in a world of pure imagination every night with a mattress topper.

Glencraft’s commitment to opportunities

Founded in 1843, Glencraft can be found at Unit 14 Whitemyres Avenue in Aberdeen. Glencraft’s story is one based not just on its fantastic all-natural products, but one that’s been supporting jobs for the visually impaired from day one.

Donald Mackay said: “We’re very much a business that started out from a passion to create a great product that in return creates working opportunity for those who may not have had that chance elsewhere. Even though we’ve been around for quite a while now, a lot of people still don’t know that Glencraft exists in the north-east of Scotland, which is why we set out to do something fun through our ‘golden ticket’ campaign.

“This campaign, although trying to shed light on the fun side to our values, is also about raising awareness of the Glencraft brand and giving people a chance to experience our exceptional products. Not only will one lucky customer win one of Glencraft’s finest and best-selling mattresses, The Marcliffe, but all our customers who have purchased a topper

will have a little more comfort when they rest and that’s what we’re in the business of, creating comfort.”

I’ve got a golden ticket to win a luxury mattress!

So, how do secure the chance of getting your very own golden ticket to a magical night’s sleep?

The competition launches on Thursday December 21 2023, and you can unlock the gates to dreamland by visiting Glencraft’s website and purchasing a topper online, and voila! You’re in the running for the golden ticket. But beware – only the first 100 toppers sold will be in the sweet race, so don’t snooze on this one.

To find out more about the T’s & C’s head to its website for a sprinkle of details.

Your golden ticket to the sweetest dreams awaits!