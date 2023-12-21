Experienced Paul Coutts keen to play his part in Inverurie Locos improvements after extending contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Experienced Paul Coutts keen to play his part in Inverurie Locos improvements after extending contract

The 35-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence, has committed himself to the Railwaymen for next season.

By Callum Law
Paul Coutts hopes to put his experience to good use in an Inverurie Locos revival.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who has also been appearing in defence this term, recently extended his deal with the Railwaymen until the summer of 2025.

Coutts plied his trade in England with Peterborough United, Preston North End, Derby County, Sheffield United, Fleetwood Town, Salford City and Bristol Rovers, but, after returning to the north-east, he joined Inverurie in the summer.

The manager who signed him, Andy Low, was dismissed in September after the Garioch club picked one point from their first six league games.

Under new boss Dean Donaldson, Locos have earned nine points from eight fixtures – and Coutts is keen to play his part in improving their fortunes.

He said: “I spoke to Dean and he wanted me to keep going next season, and if I can still add value on the pitch, I’m happy to.

“I think I add value off the pitch in terms of helping the younger players.

“Dean has probably recognised that the young guys need a bit of experience around them and, with some of them, I’m probably old enough to be their dad.

“You do need some experience around the squad and Dean wanted me to be part of it going forward.

“I can see the improvements we’re making and results will follow, so I’m confident about what’s in store for the club.”

Locos ‘want to be a lot more competitive’

When he signed for Inverurie, Coutts admitted he had considered his playing days over, before being tempted to pull on the boots again.

Despite the challenging campaign, he has enjoyed being back in the Breedon Highland League – where he started his career with Cove Rangers.

Coutts added: “I have enjoyed it. Results have been up and down, but I think now you can see there’s a clear way of playing and we’re more organised as well.

“I’ve enjoyed it since Dean has come in and the performances have improved.

Paul Coutts, right, in action for Inverurie.

“It will take time for him to get everything in place that he wants and when any manager comes in there are usually a few personnel changes.

“But we need to use the rest of this season to really build ahead of next season.

“A club the size of Inverurie expects to be competing near the top of the league.

“It hasn’t worked out like that this season, but there is still the Aberdeenshire Cup to play for.

“But looking towards next season, we want to be a lot more competitive towards the top end of the league.”

