Experienced Paul Coutts keen to play his part in Inverurie Locos improvements after extending contract

Paul Coutts hopes to put his experience to good use in an Inverurie Locos revival.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who has also been appearing in defence this term, recently extended his deal with the Railwaymen until the summer of 2025.

Coutts plied his trade in England with Peterborough United, Preston North End, Derby County, Sheffield United, Fleetwood Town, Salford City and Bristol Rovers, but, after returning to the north-east, he joined Inverurie in the summer.

The manager who signed him, Andy Low, was dismissed in September after the Garioch club picked one point from their first six league games.

Under new boss Dean Donaldson, Locos have earned nine points from eight fixtures – and Coutts is keen to play his part in improving their fortunes.

He said: “I spoke to Dean and he wanted me to keep going next season, and if I can still add value on the pitch, I’m happy to.

“I think I add value off the pitch in terms of helping the younger players.

“Dean has probably recognised that the young guys need a bit of experience around them and, with some of them, I’m probably old enough to be their dad.

“You do need some experience around the squad and Dean wanted me to be part of it going forward.

“I can see the improvements we’re making and results will follow, so I’m confident about what’s in store for the club.”

Locos ‘want to be a lot more competitive’

When he signed for Inverurie, Coutts admitted he had considered his playing days over, before being tempted to pull on the boots again.

Despite the challenging campaign, he has enjoyed being back in the Breedon Highland League – where he started his career with Cove Rangers.

Coutts added: “I have enjoyed it. Results have been up and down, but I think now you can see there’s a clear way of playing and we’re more organised as well.

“I’ve enjoyed it since Dean has come in and the performances have improved.

“It will take time for him to get everything in place that he wants and when any manager comes in there are usually a few personnel changes.

“But we need to use the rest of this season to really build ahead of next season.

“A club the size of Inverurie expects to be competing near the top of the league.

“It hasn’t worked out like that this season, but there is still the Aberdeenshire Cup to play for.

“But looking towards next season, we want to be a lot more competitive towards the top end of the league.”