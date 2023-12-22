The owners of Armadale Pier have revealed plans to improve safety at the South Skye harbour.

The work, including dedicated motorhome parking and road humps, are set to start on January 8.

This follows on from major work completed in April 2023, which introduced additional parking, a new bus stop and pedestrian crossings.

As owners of Armadale Pier, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) have entirely funded the project.

Their target is to reduce congestion in the main car park caused by longer vehicles manoeuvring in the limited space available.

CMAL say the works are expected to be completed prior to the introduction of the summer timetable in March 2024.

What are the changes being proposed?

The first stage of the works at Armadale Pier began in early 2022 which increased the port’s accessibility to passengers.

According to CMAL, phase two of the development will build on the initial work with a focus on providing a safer passenger experience.

This includes a new bus shelter, as well as the development of bays for oversized vehicles and for vehicles with trailers.

There will also be a dedicated motorhome parking area located away from the regular car park.

Supplementary road humps, pedestrian crossing points and increased signage will also be implemented to reduce the speed limit.

The bottle and clothes bank will be relocated adjacent to the new oversized vehicle bays.

Sleat Community Council say the trees and vegetation in the area will be removed shortly.

“We have requested the CMAL project team to erect ‘No Overnight Parking’ signs at the new oversized vehicle bays.

“As before, motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution when using the public road and parking area.

“Disruption will be kept to a minimum.”

