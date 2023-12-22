Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Armadale Pier owners reveal plans including motorhome parking

Sleat Community Council says "disruption will be kept to a minimum".

By Shannon Morrison
Armadale Pier owners CMAL announce redevelopment proposal plans
Pictured: Armadale Pier. Image supplied by Rob Ware

The owners of Armadale Pier have revealed plans to improve safety at the South Skye harbour.

The work, including dedicated motorhome parking and road humps, are set to start on January 8.

This follows on from major work completed in April 2023, which introduced additional parking, a new bus stop and pedestrian crossings.

As owners of Armadale Pier, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) have entirely funded the project.

Their target is to reduce congestion in the main car park caused by longer vehicles manoeuvring in the limited space available.

CMAL say the works are expected to be completed prior to the introduction of the summer timetable in March 2024.

What are the changes being proposed?

The first stage of the works at Armadale Pier began in early 2022 which increased the port’s accessibility to passengers.

According to CMAL, phase two of the development will build on the initial work with a focus on providing a safer passenger experience.

CMAL's proposed redevelopment plans for Armadale Pier
Pictured: CMAL’s proposed redevelopment plans for Armadale Pier. Image by Sleat Community Council

This includes a new bus shelter, as well as the development of bays for oversized vehicles and for vehicles with trailers.

There will also be a dedicated motorhome parking area located away from the regular car park.

Supplementary road humps, pedestrian crossing points and increased signage will also be implemented to reduce the speed limit.

The bottle and clothes bank will be relocated adjacent to the new oversized vehicle bays.

Stagecoach service at Armadale Pier
Pictured: Stagecoach bus at Armadale Pier. Image by Rob Ware

Sleat Community Council say the trees and vegetation in the area will be removed shortly.

“We have requested the CMAL project team to erect ‘No Overnight Parking’ signs at the new oversized vehicle bays.

“As before, motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution when using the public road and parking area.

“Disruption will be kept to a minimum.”

