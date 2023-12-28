The Highlands on screen: multi-million pound boost from films and TV set to continue in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Highlands on screen: multi-million pound boost from films and TV set to continue in 2024

New series of The Traitors in January will raise the curtain on another year of high-profile productions for the region

By John Ross
The Traitors returns in January. Image: BBC/PA Wire.
The Traitors returns in January. Image: BBC/PA Wire.

The return of The Traitors to our screens next week is good news for fans of the show but also for the Highlands.

The eagerly-awaited new series, shot at Ardross Castle in Ross-shire, has raised the profile of the upmarket venue.

In addition, it has added to the region’s reputation as a filming location.

It has been another success for the Highland Film Commission, run by Highland Council, which supports productions filming in the region.

Making millions from filming

The commission played a part in helping Ardross Castle beat other potential venues to host the series.

It assisted The Traitors’ production company in identifying the castle and finding local crew and other services.

The series has helped continue the trend of generating millions of pounds for the Highland economy from TV and films.

The region benefited from a record £3 million in 2022 and figures for 2023, to be published in the new year, are expected to show a similar boost.

The UK and US version of The Traitors were filmed at Ardross Castle. Image: BBC.

Ken Gowans, who chairs the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “The screen industry across Scotland has seen a boom in the last five years.

“Last year’s figures show that Highland is no exception to the trend, with both national and international productions filming in the area.”

Mr Gowans welcomed The Traitors’ return to the Highlands and Ardross Castle where filming took place over the summer.

While he is unable to discuss any upcoming projects until they are officially announced, parts of the Highlands will feature on screen in other projects during 2024.

Highlands back on screen in 2024

“Despite the Writers Guild of America writers’ strike this year, Highland has still had several high-profile projects film in the region which will be announced in due course.

“Due to the diverse scenery in the Highlands, these projects cover a huge range of genres and include small independent features, large-scale programmes and factual projects.

“With a few projects already in the works for 2024, we are pleased the Highlands are continuing to be a popular choice with film makers.”

The Glenfinnan Viaduct, known for its association with the Harry Potter films, was voted the most loved UK film location. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Income from filming includes location fees, local crew hire, accommodation, catering, and other services.

Recent locations for filming in the Highlands include Duncansby Head in Caithness; Torridon in Wester Ross, and Elgol on Skye.

Productions include Chemistry of Death for Paramount +, C4’s Miriam and Alan Lost in Scotland and Beyond, and a commercial for Bentley’s Flying Spur Speed model.

The region has also played host to a number of big productions previously, including James Bond and Harry Potter films and the Outlander TV series.

This month, Glenfinnan Viaduct, famous for featuring in the Harry Potter films, was voted Britain’s best film location by Virgin Media O2.

