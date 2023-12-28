The Highlands on screen: multi-million pound boost from films and TV set to continue in 2024

The return of The Traitors to our screens next week is good news for fans of the show but also for the Highlands.

The eagerly-awaited new series, shot at Ardross Castle in Ross-shire, has raised the profile of the upmarket venue.

In addition, it has added to the region’s reputation as a filming location.

It has been another success for the Highland Film Commission, run by Highland Council, which supports productions filming in the region.

Making millions from filming

The commission played a part in helping Ardross Castle beat other potential venues to host the series.

It assisted The Traitors’ production company in identifying the castle and finding local crew and other services.

The series has helped continue the trend of generating millions of pounds for the Highland economy from TV and films.

The region benefited from a record £3 million in 2022 and figures for 2023, to be published in the new year, are expected to show a similar boost.

Ken Gowans, who chairs the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “The screen industry across Scotland has seen a boom in the last five years.

“Last year’s figures show that Highland is no exception to the trend, with both national and international productions filming in the area.”

Mr Gowans welcomed The Traitors’ return to the Highlands and Ardross Castle where filming took place over the summer.

While he is unable to discuss any upcoming projects until they are officially announced, parts of the Highlands will feature on screen in other projects during 2024.

Highlands back on screen in 2024

“Despite the Writers Guild of America writers’ strike this year, Highland has still had several high-profile projects film in the region which will be announced in due course.

“Due to the diverse scenery in the Highlands, these projects cover a huge range of genres and include small independent features, large-scale programmes and factual projects.

“With a few projects already in the works for 2024, we are pleased the Highlands are continuing to be a popular choice with film makers.”

Income from filming includes location fees, local crew hire, accommodation, catering, and other services.

Recent locations for filming in the Highlands include Duncansby Head in Caithness; Torridon in Wester Ross, and Elgol on Skye.

Productions include Chemistry of Death for Paramount +, C4’s Miriam and Alan Lost in Scotland and Beyond, and a commercial for Bentley’s Flying Spur Speed model.

The region has also played host to a number of big productions previously, including James Bond and Harry Potter films and the Outlander TV series.

This month, Glenfinnan Viaduct, famous for featuring in the Harry Potter films, was voted Britain’s best film location by Virgin Media O2.