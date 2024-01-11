Hundreds of UK Government workers could be based on Aberdeen’s Union Street in bid to save Granite Mile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of UK Government workers could be based on Aberdeen’s Union Street in bid to save Granite Mile

Westminster higher-ups have promised to factor the city centre into its planning when relocating 200 jobs from London.

By Ben Hendry
There are scores of unoccupied office buildings which could host government workers on Union Street.
There are scores of unoccupied office buildings which could host government workers on Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Aberdeen business leaders are optimistic that hundreds of UK Government civil servants could soon boost the struggling city centre.

Under plans to spread Westminster’s civil service throughout the UK, the Granite City is soon to become home to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The decision, announced last month, was hailed as a “big victory” for Aberdeen.

Acropolis bosses hope to draw office workers from the Shell HQ at the Silver Fin at lunchtime. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Office complexes at the top end of Union Street. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

It will mean moving 200 positions from London to the north-east.

And, since that time, campaigners dedicated to reviving Union Street have been making the case to have those jobs based in the city centre.

They say the increased footfall could spark the recovery of the once bustling shopping area.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has now revealed that those pleas appear to be under serious consideration.

Union Street ‘to be factored into planning’

The organisation says MP Graham Stuart, the Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, has now responded.

Nearly 100 properties are vacant on Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

It has been reported by the Chamber that the Our Union Street initiative will be “factored into its planning”.

Mr Stuart also confirmed that “assessment and planning” on the move has already commenced.

Do you think an influx of office workers could help Union Street bounce back? Let us know in our comments section below

‘This could deliver a double boost’

Ryan Crighton, policy director at AGCC said Westminster decision-makers could “deliver a double boost to the region by locating these jobs in the city centre”.

He said this would add “much-needed daily footfall to support the regeneration of Union Street”.

Ryan Crighton.
Ryan Crighton. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Government jobs could add to office workers already helping Union Street bounce back

The potential for office workers to reinvigorate Union Street has become clear since Shell relocated to the Capitol building about a year ago.

Neighbouring cafes reported an uptick in trade, and it even enticed Greek food firm Acropolis to take on an empty unit nearby.

And the plea for more city centre office workers to boost footfall comes after our investigation revealed how often top-paid council officials were working from home. 

The council’s Marischal College HQ ius frequently occupied by only a fraction of its workforce. Image: Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen is part of major Westminster scheme

Union Street could be among scores of locations across Britain benefiting from new government jobs.

The UK Government is already more than halfway towards meeting its commitment of moving 22,000 civil service posts out of London by 2030.

It forms part of the levelling up agenda which seeks to address regional economic disparities.

The future of Aberdeen

