Hundreds of UK Government workers could be based on Aberdeen’s Union Street in bid to save Granite Mile

Aberdeen business leaders are optimistic that hundreds of UK Government civil servants could soon boost the struggling city centre.

Under plans to spread Westminster’s civil service throughout the UK, the Granite City is soon to become home to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The decision, announced last month, was hailed as a “big victory” for Aberdeen.

It will mean moving 200 positions from London to the north-east.

And, since that time, campaigners dedicated to reviving Union Street have been making the case to have those jobs based in the city centre.

They say the increased footfall could spark the recovery of the once bustling shopping area.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has now revealed that those pleas appear to be under serious consideration.

Union Street ‘to be factored into planning’

The organisation says MP Graham Stuart, the Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, has now responded.

It has been reported by the Chamber that the Our Union Street initiative will be “factored into its planning”.

Mr Stuart also confirmed that “assessment and planning” on the move has already commenced.

‘This could deliver a double boost’

Ryan Crighton, policy director at AGCC said Westminster decision-makers could “deliver a double boost to the region by locating these jobs in the city centre”.

He said this would add “much-needed daily footfall to support the regeneration of Union Street”.

Government jobs could add to office workers already helping Union Street bounce back

The potential for office workers to reinvigorate Union Street has become clear since Shell relocated to the Capitol building about a year ago.

Neighbouring cafes reported an uptick in trade, and it even enticed Greek food firm Acropolis to take on an empty unit nearby.

And the plea for more city centre office workers to boost footfall comes after our investigation revealed how often top-paid council officials were working from home.

Aberdeen is part of major Westminster scheme

Union Street could be among scores of locations across Britain benefiting from new government jobs.

The UK Government is already more than halfway towards meeting its commitment of moving 22,000 civil service posts out of London by 2030.

It forms part of the levelling up agenda which seeks to address regional economic disparities.