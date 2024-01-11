Aberdeen recall Evan Towler from loan spell at Montrose after injury troubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen recall Evan Towler from loan spell at Montrose after injury troubles

The 18-year-old defender signed for the Gable Endies in the summer, but only featured twice, with both appearances coming in the group stages of the Viaplay Cup.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen FC defender Evan Towler in action during his loan spell at Montrose.
Aberdeen FC have recalled Evan Towler from his loan spell at Montrose. Image: Paul Reid.

Evan Towler has returned to Aberdeen after his loan-spell at League One side Montrose was hampered by injury problems.

The 18-year-old defender joined the Gable Endies for the season in the summer, but only featured twice, with both appearances coming in the Viaplay Cup.

A series of injuries sidelined Towler for most of his spell in Angus, and now both clubs have agreed to cut the loan spell short so the teenager can focus on his recovery at the Dons’ training ground Cormack Park.

Speaking to Montrose’s club website, manager Stewart Petrie said: “We are so sorry for Evan that things didn’t work out as planned.

“He is a talented boy and initially it looked like he was going to do really well for us.

“Injuries are of course part and parcel of the game, but Evan has been extremely unlucky over the last few months, suffering subsequent injuries each time he neared a return to fitness.

“We wish Evan a speedy recover and all the best for the future and would like to thank Barry, Neil and all at Pittodrie for making the loan happen.”

