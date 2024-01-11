Aberdeen recall Evan Towler from loan spell at Montrose after injury troubles

Evan Towler has returned to Aberdeen after his loan-spell at League One side Montrose was hampered by injury problems.

The 18-year-old defender joined the Gable Endies for the season in the summer, but only featured twice, with both appearances coming in the Viaplay Cup.

A series of injuries sidelined Towler for most of his spell in Angus, and now both clubs have agreed to cut the loan spell short so the teenager can focus on his recovery at the Dons’ training ground Cormack Park.

Speaking to Montrose’s club website, manager Stewart Petrie said: “We are so sorry for Evan that things didn’t work out as planned.

“He is a talented boy and initially it looked like he was going to do really well for us.

“Injuries are of course part and parcel of the game, but Evan has been extremely unlucky over the last few months, suffering subsequent injuries each time he neared a return to fitness.

“We wish Evan a speedy recover and all the best for the future and would like to thank Barry, Neil and all at Pittodrie for making the loan happen.”