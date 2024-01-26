Arsenal and Aston Villa tracking Aberdeen youngster Fletcher Boyd

English Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa are tracking highly-rated Aberdeen prospect Fletcher Boyd.

The 16-year-old, who grew up in Portsoy, has been tipped for a big future and is already on the radar of some of England’s biggest clubs, according to the Daily Record.

Leeds United were also linked with Boyd in April last year.

Boyd, who can play as an attacking midfielder or in attack, has been involved with Scotland at under-15 and under-16 level.

Last summer Lewis Pirie made a £200,000 move from Aberdeen to Leeds United.