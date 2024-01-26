Aberdeen FC Arsenal and Aston Villa tracking Aberdeen youngster Fletcher Boyd The English Premier League sides are reportedly keen to sign the highly-rated Dons prospect. By Danny Law January 26 2024, 12:37 pm January 26 2024, 12:37 pm Share Arsenal and Aston Villa tracking Aberdeen youngster Fletcher Boyd Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6353154/arsenal-and-aston-villa-tracking-aberdeen-youngster-fletcher-boyd/ Copy Link Cormack Park. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson English Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa are tracking highly-rated Aberdeen prospect Fletcher Boyd. The 16-year-old, who grew up in Portsoy, has been tipped for a big future and is already on the radar of some of England’s biggest clubs, according to the Daily Record. Leeds United were also linked with Boyd in April last year. Boyd, who can play as an attacking midfielder or in attack, has been involved with Scotland at under-15 and under-16 level. Last summer Lewis Pirie made a £200,000 move from Aberdeen to Leeds United. Well done to Andrew Fasanya & Fletcher Boyd who have won our monthly Amplus Awards 👏 Thank you to Amplus Energy for their continued support of @AberdeenFCYouth. pic.twitter.com/y0Nij18mbo — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 12, 2023 Aberdeen closing in on transfer targets but deals could go to the wire; Mattie Pollock latest