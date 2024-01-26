Arsenal and Aston Villa tracking Aberdeen youngster Fletcher Boyd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Arsenal and Aston Villa tracking Aberdeen youngster Fletcher Boyd

The English Premier League sides are reportedly keen to sign the highly-rated Dons prospect.

By Danny Law
Cormack Park. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Cormack Park. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

English Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa are tracking highly-rated Aberdeen prospect Fletcher Boyd.

The 16-year-old, who grew up in Portsoy, has been tipped for a big future and is already on the radar of some of England’s biggest clubs, according to the Daily Record. 

Leeds United were also linked with Boyd in April last year. 

Boyd, who can play as an attacking midfielder or in attack, has been involved with Scotland at under-15 and under-16 level.

Last summer Lewis Pirie made a £200,000 move from Aberdeen to Leeds United.

Aberdeen closing in on transfer targets but deals could go to the wire; Mattie Pollock latest

 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Ester Sokler (19) of Aberdeen looks dejected during the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Aberdeen a hard watch as Reds fail to deliver entertaining, attacking football
Aberdeen Women celebrate Bayley Hutchison's goal against Rangers at Broadwood in August. Supplied by SWPL.
Norwegian winger joins Aberdeen Women as boss Clint Lancaster urges Dons to embrace opportunity…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen closing in on transfer targets but deals could go to the wire; Mattie…
St Johnstone's David Keltjens fouls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Graeme Shinnie determined to change Aberdeen's record at Tynecastle
Aberdeen pathways manager Neil Simpson
Exclusive: Aberdeen pathways manager Neil Simpson gives progress report on players loaned out by…
St Johnstone's David Keltjens fouls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Still something about this team that invokes a knot of dread…
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon remonstrates with referee John Beaton after conceding a penalty against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: St Johnstone v Aberdeen was not a great advert for VAR as…
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen joins Dutch club on loan
Aberdeen's Barry Robson was left dejected following his side's 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson bemoans game management following draw at St Johnstone
3
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and St Johnstone's Graham Carey in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen held by St Johnstone in frustrating draw in Perth