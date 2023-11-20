Peterhead Domino’s pizza plans AXED – with Burger King drive-thru to be built instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead Domino’s pizza plans AXED – with Burger King drive-thru to be built instead

The change is said to come amid "growing demand for drive-thru developments".

By Ben Hendry
Plans for a Domino's pizza branch in Peterhead have been dropped in favour of a Burger King drive-thru.
Plans for a Domino's pizza branch in Peterhead have been dropped in favour of a Burger King drive-thru. Image: Shutterstock/Google Maps

Developers have ditched plans for a Domino’s pizza takeaway in Peterhead – opting to build a new Burger King drive-thru instead.

And a previously proposed Screwfix has also been dropped as part of the same rethink.

Various proposals have been lodged for the Burnside Business Park on the outskirts of the Blue Toon over recent years.

The change will be disappointing for Peterhead pizza enthusiasts. Image: Shutterstock

In the summer of 2021, plans to erect a huge new building boasting space for the DIY outlet and the popular pizzeria were approved.

But they have never made it off the drawing board…

And now owners of the site, CP Properties, are seeking permission for a new Peterhead Burger King drive-thru to go alongside a similar vehicle-friendly Costa Coffee.

The site of the new Peterhead Burger King drive-thru
The site in question. Image: Google Maps

Peterhead Burger King drive-thru would replace proposed Domino’s

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council explain that the Screwfix and Domino’s scheme never made it to fruition “due to volatility in the retail and restaurant sectors following the pandemic”.

It would have been Peterhead’s first Domino’s branch, with the nearest option 30 miles away in Inverurie.

Blueprint of Peterhead Burger King drive-thru
New blueprints for the land show the Costa Coffe and Burger King drive-thru side by side. Image: GD Lodge architects

Instead, the developers are now revisiting a prior vision for the site, which dates back to 2019.

The documents explain: “As market conditions have steadily improved, there is now a growing demand for drive-thru development as originally proposed.”

The Peterhead Burger King drive-thru plans
Here is how the new Burger King could look. Image: GD Lodge architects
The Peterhead Burger King drive-thru plans would be next to a similar Costa
And this is how the Costa Coffee drive-thru would appear. Image: GD Lodge architects

Would you rather have a Burger King or a Domino’s pizza in Peterhead? Let us know in our comments section below

Burger King could compete with neighbouring McDonald’s

Councillors had previously praised the idea of the Domino’s branch at the spot. 

The block will be created just off the A90 road from Ellon on the southern entrance to the town, and come with more than 40 parking spaces.

There are already KFC and McDonald’s restaurants nearby at the Invernettie roundabout.

You can see the latest plans for the Peterhead Burger King drive-thru here.

Conversation