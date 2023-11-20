Peterhead Domino’s pizza plans AXED – with Burger King drive-thru to be built instead

Developers have ditched plans for a Domino’s pizza takeaway in Peterhead – opting to build a new Burger King drive-thru instead.

And a previously proposed Screwfix has also been dropped as part of the same rethink.

Various proposals have been lodged for the Burnside Business Park on the outskirts of the Blue Toon over recent years.

In the summer of 2021, plans to erect a huge new building boasting space for the DIY outlet and the popular pizzeria were approved.

But they have never made it off the drawing board…

And now owners of the site, CP Properties, are seeking permission for a new Peterhead Burger King drive-thru to go alongside a similar vehicle-friendly Costa Coffee.

Peterhead Burger King drive-thru would replace proposed Domino’s

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council explain that the Screwfix and Domino’s scheme never made it to fruition “due to volatility in the retail and restaurant sectors following the pandemic”.

It would have been Peterhead’s first Domino’s branch, with the nearest option 30 miles away in Inverurie.

Instead, the developers are now revisiting a prior vision for the site, which dates back to 2019.

The documents explain: “As market conditions have steadily improved, there is now a growing demand for drive-thru development as originally proposed.”

Burger King could compete with neighbouring McDonald’s

Councillors had previously praised the idea of the Domino’s branch at the spot.

The block will be created just off the A90 road from Ellon on the southern entrance to the town, and come with more than 40 parking spaces.

There are already KFC and McDonald’s restaurants nearby at the Invernettie roundabout.

You can see the latest plans for the Peterhead Burger King drive-thru here.