Cruise ships could be coming to Buckie – but they’ll have to pay

Moray Council is introducing charges for cruise ships docking at Buckie harbour.

The plan is included in new services charges the council is bring in to help address a £13.4 million budget gap.

Fees take into account the weight and length of vessels.

It was agreed in December there would be a general 5.7% rise for most of the council’s service charges.

New cruise ship fees

A paper before a meeting of the full council on Wednesday highlighted areas that do not fall within that increase.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae said: “I welcome the new charging for cruise ships.

“But I hope we’re not going to get the Queen Mary into Buckie any time soon, because I don’t think it’s going to fit.”

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicole Moss told the meting the cruise liner charging had been prompted following several inquiries.

She said: “It’s clear the larger vessels, with the best will in the world, will not be fitting in Buckie.

“But we have had some active enquiries in relation to smaller vessels, which is very welcome news.

“The use of Buckie harbour is going up and up.

“Fishing is up, cargo is up and income is heading in the right direction.”

‘We’re not going to get the Queen Mary into Buckie’

Member for Buckie Neil McLennan said he was “buoyed” by the idea of cruise ships docking in the town.

However Forres councillor and the local authority’s climate champion Draeyk Van Der Horn disagreed.

He said: “Are we putting the cart before the horse here?

“Surely we need to know who is showing interest, how big are these vessels, what impact it will have on other vessels and the community.

“Cruise ships are routinely cited as one of the most polluting vessels on the high seas. And we’re talking about welcoming them to the coast of Moray.”

Mr Van Der Horn called for further discussion on the issue before any charges were agreed. But he did not find anyone else to support the move.

Elgin North councillor Jeremie Fernandes felt the increase in costs for those who are referred gym sessions by their GP as a “bit steep.”

It was proposed to up the charge to £6.40 from £3.75.

But it was agreed to limit the rise to £4.30.

Other changes agreed include an increase for copies of planning documents and building warrants.

School meals will go up by 5p to £2.45 for P6 and P7 pupils. And admin fees for large scale events will rise from £10 to £250.

It will cost £1.50 for a replacement library card instead of £1, and a duplicate bus pass will be £15 up from £10.