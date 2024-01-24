Cruise ships could be coming to Buckie – but they’ll have to pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Cruise ships could be coming to Buckie – but they’ll have to pay

Moray Council is introducing new charges for cruise ships docking at the town.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Boats at Buckie harbour on a calm day with blue sky.
Moray Council is introducing charges for cruise liners docking at Buckie harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council is introducing charges for cruise ships docking at Buckie harbour.

The plan is included in new services charges the council is bring in to help address a £13.4 million budget gap.

Fees take into account the weight and length of vessels.

It was agreed in December there would be a general 5.7% rise for most of the council’s service charges.

New cruise ship fees

A paper before a meeting of the full council on Wednesday highlighted areas that do not fall within that increase.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae said: “I welcome the new charging for cruise ships.

“But I hope we’re not going to get the Queen Mary into Buckie any time soon, because I don’t think it’s going to fit.”

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicole Moss told the meting the cruise liner charging had been prompted following several inquiries.

Fochabers Lhanbrye councillor Marc Macrae. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “It’s clear the larger vessels, with the best will in the world, will not be fitting in Buckie.

“But we have had some active enquiries in relation to smaller vessels, which is very welcome news.

“The use of Buckie harbour is going up and up.

“Fishing is up, cargo is up and income is heading in the right direction.”

‘We’re not going to get the Queen Mary into Buckie’

Member for Buckie Neil McLennan said he was “buoyed” by the idea of cruise ships docking in the town.

However Forres councillor and the local authority’s climate champion Draeyk Van Der Horn disagreed.

He said: “Are we putting the cart before the horse here?

“Surely we need to know who is showing interest, how big are these vessels, what impact it will have on other vessels and the community.

“Cruise ships are routinely cited as one of the most polluting vessels on the high seas. And we’re talking about welcoming them to the coast of Moray.”

Mr Van Der Horn called for further discussion on the issue before any charges were agreed. But he did not find anyone else to support the move.

Elgin North councillor Jeremie Fernandes felt the increase in costs for those who are referred gym sessions by their GP as a “bit steep.”

It was proposed to up the charge to £6.40 from £3.75.

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

But it was agreed to limit the rise to £4.30.

Other changes agreed include an increase for copies of planning documents and building warrants.

School meals will go up by 5p to £2.45 for P6 and P7 pupils. And admin fees for large scale events will rise from £10 to £250.

It will cost £1.50 for a replacement library card instead of £1, and a duplicate bus pass will be £15 up from £10.

More from Moray

Malcolm Campbell on bike on road being overtaken by car.
Why campaigners are refusing to give up on 18-year fight for new Moray cycle…
John Divers next to busy road in Elgin.
'Drivers say it's cheaper to pay the fine': Fears new car park prices in…
6
Moray Town Centres Task Force's development manager Anna Rogers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a former firefighter turned Elgin bride shop owner is on a mission to…
Elgin pavilion
Two boys charged over 13 Elgin incidents including devastating fire that gutted historic building
Family photos of Ramsay MacDonald.
Ramsay MacDonald 100 years on: How values of 'warm Lossiemouth community' helped shape the…
M.connect electric bus.
The GP Express: Health campaigners want dedicated Burghead to Lossiemouth bus route
Shaun Campbell, project manager, BP and Simon McBain, managing director, Camm-Pro, at Forsyths in Buckie.
Multi-million-pound BP boost for Aberdeenshire firm
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – oil worker and fake taxi driver unmasked as perverts
Transformation of unused building at Coleburn Distillery given the green light as part of whisky resort.
Piggery to bistro at Coleburn Distillery whisky resort and glasshouse plans for Glen Grant
A police car, ambulance and recycling vehicle is parked outside a row of houses in Keith.
44-year-old man pronounced dead after incident on Keith street

Conversation