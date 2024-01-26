Aberdeen nightclub Aura ‘could close’ after hours plea is axed as neighbour complains about noise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen nightclub Aura ‘could close’ after hours plea is axed as neighbour complains about noise

Club owners argued the extra hour would allow them to welcome DJs and host fundraising events for the city's two universities.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter & Ben Hendry
Aberdeen's Aura nightclub on Bridge Place. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Aura nightclub on Bridge Place. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Aberdeen nightclub Aura has warned it could be forced to close as noise complaints from a neighbour scuppered its plea to stay open later.

The Bridge Place venue only launched last September, following a £400,000 revamp, becoming the city’s biggest nightclub.

But already it is “struggling” to make ends meet, and bosses sought permission to remain open for an additional hour from Sunday to Thursday.

Owner Tony Cochrane, the impresario behind Club Tropicana in Aberdeen and Dundee along with other venues across Scotland, asked Aberdeen City Council to trade until 3am on those days.

But when licensing chiefs were asked to decide on the application, they heard from a neighbour determined to stop any extension of the hours.

Inside Aberdeen’s Aura nightclub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Nightclubs are struggling very badly’

Mr Cochrane’s solicitor Archie MacIver argued the change was needed due to the “harsh reality of commercial life”.

“To say that trade at the moment is challenging is probably an understatement,” he admitted.

“Nightclubs in particular are struggling very badly to the extent that the viability of the operation has been called into question.”

He blamed a “whole variety of reasons” for the difficulties including the cost-of-living crisis, staffing, and utility costs – which he said had “gone through the roof”.

Why does Aberdeen nightclub Aura need to stay open until 3am?

It was said the extra hour would allow the Aberdeen club to cater for privately promoted events such as business-boosting visits from DJs.

Clubbers can dance the night away on Aura’s colourful dancefloor. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The lawyer explained that promoters are not willing to “take the risk” of booking events until they know that a later licence is securely in place.

He also said the change at the student hotspot could allow weekly fundraising events to be held in conjunction with the city’s two universities each Wednesday.

Operator Martin Robb said this was a “necessity” rather than something they would choose to do.

Why did neighbour oppose the change?

Despite there having been a nightclub there for decades, one resident who moved to the area says its location has been making his life a misery.

The letter, which has been redacted to conceal the objector’s identity, explained that they have previously written to the council “regarding the music from this venue”.

Back when the Bridge Place building was the Institute nightclub. Image: DC Thomson

The statement continues: “I feel an increase in opening hours would significantly affect my tenants and own mental health.

“Improvements were made following my previous complaint 2019/20.

“But I have since moved out and rented it due to being unable to sleep in my own property, due to the floor and walls vibrating because of the decibels of the music in the nightclub.”

Fears about revellers ‘dancing in the streets’ at 3am

The letter goes on to claim that subsequent tenants have also moved out “due to the noise of the music affecting their mental health due to the lack of quality of sleep”.

The objection argues that later opening hours would result in more revellers visiting, and then potentially causing a ruckus as they depart.

Another view of the building in years past. Image: DC Thomson

It adds: “Patrons of the nightclub have knocked on windows and tried to enter my
property at late times.

The mystery objector raises fears about people “singing and dancing in the streets” when residents “have to get up a few hours later for work”.

‘We have no knowledge of noise complaints’

However, Mr MacIver fought back saying he and his clients had “no knowledge” of any noise complaints – and pointed out the previous complaint referred to dates back five years.

He said there had been “no interaction” with any neighbours since the Aura revamp.

The neighbour said noise from Aura forced them to move out. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The lawyer said: “We have no knowledge of that, and no interaction in a negative way with environmental health.”

And he argued the building being on a slope meant that the property in question is several storeys above the exit.

What did the police say?

Police feared other late night venues would copy Aberdeen club’s idea, leading to 3am closing times becoming the weeknight norm.

They also claimed that the extra hour could increase the risk of alcohol-fuelled violence and disorder that would put additional pressure on police teams.

‘It would be a tragedy to have to close’

The city centre venue has had various incarnations including Fusion, Ritzy’s, Bonkers, Liquid and Institute.

The club latterly operated as Atik, until it closed in May last year before reopening as Aura four months later.

Club owner Tony Cochrane is also behind the Aura nightclub in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Mr MacIver pleaded with the board to back the call for the extra hour to prevent the club closing its doors for good.

The solicitor added: “It would be a tragedy after the history that they’ve had for so many years, if they were to close and we would have yet another boarded up property in the city centre.

“Premises have already shut in the city, we don’t want to see another one but the harsh reality is the figures don’t lie.

“We’re trying to push a boulder up a hill now to make ends meet and assistance is urgently required.

“They are struggling.”

Do you think permission for the change should have been granted? Let us know in our comments section below

Why was Aberdeen nightclub Aura’s application refused?

However the club’s appeal wasn’t enough to convince members of the board.

Convener Neil Copland said he had “every sympathy” for the tough trading conditions but noted this was something that other operators in the city also faced.

Aberdeen councillor Neil Copland rejected the Aura nightclub plans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Copland said the closure warning was not a “compelling” reason to grant the change.

He added: “Personally, I don’t think you’ve made a compelling enough argument for us to depart from our policy.”

The application was then unanimously refused.

Mr MacIver raised the prospect of re-applying within the next year as the discussion ended.

Aberdeen neighbours fear earlier opening at Nox might mean ‘even more vomiting and urinating revellers’

Conversation