‘It’s inevitable a woman will become Jarl’: One of Up Helly Aa’s first female guizers hails 2024’s history-making Jarl Squad

History will be made at Up Helly Aa this year, with the Jarl Squad to feature female guizers for the first time.

Four women will join Guizer Jarl Richard Moar as he leads Lerwick’s annual fire festival on Tuesday.

It follows last year’s move to allow women and girls to take part in the celebration of Shetland’s Viking heritage, which was branded a “major step forward for women’s equality”.

Despite the removal of the gender restrictions, many believed it would take much longer for female participants to be a part of the main Jarl Squad, who lead the ceremonial burning of the galley.

One of the four women and three 16-year-old girls who carried torches in the Lerwick procession last year was chief executive of Shetland Islands Council Maggie Sandison.

Maggie thinks it’s “inevitable” that a woman will eventually become Guizer Jarl – an honour only bestowed to Up Helly Aa committee members who have served for at least 15 years.

‘Inevitable’ a woman will eventually become Guizer Jarl

She was invited to join squad number 35 at the end of 2022 and told The Press and Journal: “I really wanted to support the other women going out.

“Prior to the event, we tried to keep it quite quiet so nobody knew. I wanted it to be a surprise.

“Taking part was amazing.

“Carrying the torch with people shouting and waving, and going round the halls was brilliant.

“Standing in the park watching the galley burn was incredible. The whole night flies by.

“It was a special feeling being in the procession of guizers and seeing all the flames up close.

“I very much see Up Helly Aa as a community festival and expect a gradual rise in women taking part.

“I think it’s inevitable a woman will become Jarl, it just takes time.”

This year’s Jarl Squad will feature four women, including the Guizer Jarl’s three nieces and his daughter Jenna.

Jenna said: “it’s been a long time coming”.

The 16-year-old added: “Every year, my favourite part is the procession at night with the torches and you hear the crackle of the flare.

“This year, it’ll be even more special.

“Obviously it’s quite a historical moment in time.

“When he asked me this year, I thought it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have your dad as the Guizer Jarl and if I didn’t do it I might have regrets.”

Guizer Jarl’s family to be first women in Up Helly Aa Jarl Squad

Guizer Jarl Richard Moar said: “The squad we started with 10 years ago was set, about 90%, so we didn’t have the capacity to take in a huge quantity of folk, but I offered my two daughters – one said yes and one said no.

“That’s their choice and prerogative.

“I also invited my nieces, so it’s the nearest and dearest family.”