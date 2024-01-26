‘It’s inevitable a woman will become Jarl’: One of Up Helly Aa’s first female guizers hails 2024’s history-making Jarl Squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It’s inevitable a woman will become Jarl’: One of Up Helly Aa’s first female guizers hails 2024’s history-making Jarl Squad

Four women will take part in Up Helly Aa's Jarl Squad for the first time.

By Ellie Milne
Maggie Sandison takes part in Shetland fire festival Up Helly Aa in Lerwick.
Maggie Sandison, centre, was one of the first women to take part in Up Helly Aa. Supplied by Maggie Sandison Date; 19/01/2024

History will be made at Up Helly Aa this year, with the Jarl Squad to feature female guizers for the first time.

Four women will join Guizer Jarl Richard Moar as he leads Lerwick’s annual fire festival on Tuesday.

It follows last year’s move to allow women and girls to take part in the celebration of Shetland’s Viking heritage, which was branded a “major step forward for women’s equality”.

Guizer Jarl Richard Moar and his family ahead of Shetland fire festival Up Helly Aa 2024.
Up Helly Aa 2024 Guizer Jarl Richard Moar and his family. His daughter Jenna will make history as one of the first women in the Jarl Squad. Image: Dave Donaldson/ Magnus News.

Despite the removal of the gender restrictions, many believed it would take much longer for female participants to be a part of the main Jarl Squad, who lead the ceremonial burning of the galley.

One of the four women and three 16-year-old girls who carried torches in the Lerwick procession last year was chief executive of Shetland Islands Council Maggie Sandison.

Maggie thinks it’s “inevitable” that a woman will eventually become Guizer Jarl – an honour only bestowed to Up Helly Aa committee members who have served for at least 15 years.

‘Inevitable’ a woman will eventually become Guizer Jarl

She was invited to join squad number 35 at the end of 2022 and told The Press and Journal: “I really wanted to support the other women going out.

“Prior to the event, we tried to keep it quite quiet so nobody knew. I wanted it to be a surprise.

“Taking part was amazing.

“Carrying the torch with people shouting and waving, and going round the halls was brilliant.

“Standing in the park watching the galley burn was incredible. The whole night flies by.

“It was a special feeling being in the procession of guizers and seeing all the flames up close.

“I very much see Up Helly Aa as a community festival and expect a gradual rise in women taking part.

“I think it’s inevitable a woman will become Jarl, it just takes time.”

A female guizer smiles as she takes part in the 2023 Lerwick Up Helly Aa procession
A female guizer smiles as she takes part in the 2023 Lerwick Up Helly Aa procession. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

This year’s Jarl Squad will feature four women, including the Guizer Jarl’s three nieces and his daughter Jenna.

Jenna said: “it’s been a long time coming”.

The 16-year-old added: “Every year, my favourite part is the procession at night with the torches and you hear the crackle of the flare.

“This year, it’ll be even more special.

“Obviously it’s quite a historical moment in time.

“When he asked me this year, I thought it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have your dad as the Guizer Jarl and if I didn’t do it I might have regrets.”

Guizer Jarl’s family to be first women in Up Helly Aa Jarl Squad

Guizer Jarl Richard Moar said: “The squad we started with 10 years ago was set, about 90%, so we didn’t have the capacity to take in a huge quantity of folk, but I offered my two daughters – one said yes and one said no.

“That’s their choice and prerogative.

“I also invited my nieces, so it’s the nearest and dearest family.”

Up Helly Aa: What is the history of Lerwick’s biggest fire festival?

More from Highlands & Islands

White tailed sea eagle fishing in the sea.
Carcass of rare sea eagle found washed up on beach near Oban as experts…
Evie is a finalist in The Traitors
The Traitors: Inverness veterinary nurse Evie makes final five and reveals how she would…
Isla Traquair - a regular on This Morning - will return to Aberdeen as a former P&J journalist, only this time as a host of The P&J 275 Charity Gala.
Scottish TV presenter to host P&J's prestigious charity gala
Captain Eddie Watt, who will be 65 tomorrow, has retired today after 34 years. DYLAN MORRISON / LOGANAIR
Loganair’s longest-serving pilot Captain Eddie Watt retires after 34 years
Rvival takes high-spending guests to remote locations to teach them how to live in the wild. Image Rvival
High-spending tourists to learn survival skills on Castaway island
Shamed TV personality Jimmy Savile.
Airbnb fears raised over Jimmy Savile house plan in Glen Coe
Louis Barabbas of the Bedlam Six has gone on to be a firefighter. on Skye.
From stage-diving to life-saving: Skye man swaps rock band for fire fighting
Dan Burton, Joanna Lumley and Sacha Dench
Death of cameraman in Highland mid-air crash to be investigated by Fatal Accident Inquiry
CR0046053, Laura Devlin, Dundee, cars parked along the pavement at Ancrum Drive for a piece about the upcoming pavement parking ban DCC are looking to introduce. Picture shows; Cars parked along Ancrum Drive on the pavement at school pick up time. Wednesday 29th November, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Highland drivers face £100 fine for pavement parking from next week
2
The Old Inn & Brewhouse in Flowerdale, Gairloch.
This 'charming' NC500 hotel can be yours for nearly £1 million